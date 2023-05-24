Bill Maher Reveals He Helped Woody Harrelson Write Covid ‘SNL’ Monologue

Videos by OutKick

You will recall Woody Harrelson’s viral monologue from SNL earlier this year. Harrelson compared Big Pharma to a drug cartel and railed against Covid restrictions.

The monologue was accurate, thought-provoking, and even humorous. It was as if it were a segment from Bill Maher.

And, it turns out, Maher helped craft the very bit Harrelson performed.

This week, Maher revealed his involvement in the segment during a podcast episode with David Spade this week.

“When your boy Woody did SNL, I think he tweaked up his monologue. I thought that was interesting. I’ve never seen that happen,” Spade said. “Like he changed it.”

“I worked on that with him a little bit,” Maher responded.

“I mean that’s the plot of certain movies, shows — it’s life,” Maher continued. “They can’t stop me, I’m gonna do this. And this guy did it in real life. It was like, no, they can’t because it is live. And I’m gonna tell this story now, I don’t know how much they knew about what the ending of that story was, but it was also a brilliant way to make that point.”

No wonder the segment caused such a stir. No one better exposes the oddities of society as eloquently as Maher.

Still, we won’t give all the credit to Maher. After all, Harrelson had the spine to call out Big Pharma and Government while in enemy territory.

And he did so quite well:

Woody Harrelson hosted Saturday Night Live and used his opening monologue to criticize Big Pharma's response to COVID-19:



"The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in… pic.twitter.com/i0PfNrlcGd — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 26, 2023

“The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over,” said Harrelson.

“I threw the script away. I mean, who is going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long.”

The backlash was predictably fierce. But Harrelson didn’t mind.

“It didn’t change my life one bit,” Harrelson said of the backlash. “Not one bit, if the mainstream media wants to have a go at you, right? My life is still wonderful.”

As we argued at the time, if one can withstand 36 hours of mean-spirited blog posts and tweets, they find the mob to be hardly intimidating.

Harrelson and Maher are proof. As are Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, and Netflix — all of whom are contributing to the Fall of the Woke.

Read more about that below.

SNL could use more Maher-influenced bits. If you hadn’t noticed, the show isn’t funny anymore. Or brave.

It’s predictable, stale, and cowardly. And liberal figures are off-target. Seriously. The segment breakdowns prove it.

So it’s no wonder Harrelson’s opening was the rare SNL monologue to garner a viral reaction, with the help of Maher.