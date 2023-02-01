‘SNL’ Is Afraid To Satirize Biden, Remains Focused On Trump

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump has been out of office for over two years. Yet, he remains the leading political character on “Saturday Night Live.”

“SNL” has long used its cold opens to satirize the sitting president. But a Fox News report found the show has been reluctant to use Joe Biden in such a role.

The program has mocked Biden just seven times in 43 episodes during his presidency, says the report. The Biden character has appeared only once during the current season, which debuted on Oct. 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Trump character has already made four appearances this season. And 10 times since Biden took office.

Trump remains a lightning rod. So, it’s not a knock on a satirical program to continue utilizing the former president. That said, Biden has become just as mockable of a figure.

The current president cannot speak. He’s a gaffe generator. He calls Kamala Harris the president. He talks to dead people (rest in peace, Jackie Walorski).

He’s also embroiled in a scandal of his own.

“SNL” has thus far ignored the findings of classified documents inside Biden’s garage. In fact, the show chose to mock Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y during the first episode upon learning of #BidenDocs.

Trump’s mishandling of classified documents did, however, make the cut:

It’s not only Trump who appears more frequently than Biden. Defeated GOP candidates Kari Lake and Herschel Walker have made double the appearances of the president.

The show also hasn’t found a bit suitable for Rachel Levine, a kooky transgender admiral, or Sam Brinton, Biden’s former nuclear official/luggage thief.

Content gold gone to waste.

Both the Left and Right provide endless fodder for satire. But brands like “SNL,” “The Daily Show,” and late-night programs pander only to one-half of the country.

Thus, the viewership exodus of each program.

As we wrote last fall, American society has become satire. The word “woman” is in dispute. A term called “equity” has become a tool to ooze racism against white people. A hack bureaucrat uprooted the country on the basis of a virus he likely helped fund.

And yet, there’s a growing scarcity of shows and personalities willing to parody the insanities of our culture.

The comedic industry is fearful — fearful of sparking outrage. The industry at large has preemptively succumbed to the mob.

We wrote:

“Performers used to clap themselves on the back for that killer joke that drew “oohs” from the crowd. Today, they just hope no one in the crowd calls them bigoted on social media. “

You can read that full column below:

There's never been more fodder for satire.



American culture's satire. Our president talks to dead people. Kamala's fighting racism with racist 'equity.' The word 'woman' is in dispute.



Yet comedic brands have never been more frightened to joke.



“SNL” should be having a banner year between Trump, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, AOC, Fauci, and cultural issues. Never before has there been more fodder to satirize.

Yet, the show is dry, predictable, hyperpartisan, and afraid. And no one is watching.

Remember, it took “Saturday Night Live” an unprecedented eight months of Biden’s presidency to include the sitting president in a single cold open.

He’s hardly appeared since.