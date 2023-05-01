Woke Criticism Doesn’t Phase Woody Harrelson After Viral SNL Covid Monologue

Videos by OutKick

If you can withstand 36 hours of mean-spirited blog posts and tweets, you find the mob to be hardly intimidating. Their influence is tied to the fear of their target.

Actor Woody Harrelson is further proof.

Harrelson did not apologize, nor atone for the thought crime of criticizing vaccine mandates and lockdowns during an appearance on SNL in February.

In his monologue, he cleverly derided the influence Big Pharma obtained during the pandemic:

“The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over,” Harrelson. “I threw the script away. I mean, who is going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 10: Woody Harrelson attends the Premiere Of Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” – Arrivals on May 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The corporate press did not appreciate his point. They called him an anti-vaxxer and simp for conspiracy theorists.

They had hoped to browbeat him into a change of mind. Yet, unlike the average celeb, Harrelson was unbeknownst to their specific criticisms.

Woody Harrelson Doubled Down

“I don’t read [the internet]. It’s like when reviews come out for movies. I don’t look…” Harrelson said of the backlash.

“Does anything ever get back to you, Woody?” asked an interviewer for Esquire. “Like after your SNL monologue this winter that stirred up a lot of controversy. Does that register with you at all?”

“Well, people told me it was, shall we say, trending. No, I don’t look at that sh*t. I feel like, ‘I said it on SNL.’ I don’t need to go further with it… other than to say -— well, no, I won’t. Never mind. That’s enough. “But it didn’t change my life one bit. Not one bit, if the mainstream media wants to have a go at you, right? My life is still wonderful,” Harrelson replied. Harrelson replied

And that’s that. A smear campaign goes as far as the target allows it.

As per a recent column, figures like Dave Chappelle have exposed the vulnerabilities of the woke movement. Woke is a paper tiger that gained unjust influence by controlling the message.

But the very influencers who elevated wokeness through their support are beginning to change course — from Chris Rock to Netflix, from Russell Brand to Woody Harrelson.

Woke influence fades when the target no longer fears or consumes the outrage.