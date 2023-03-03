Tim Robbins Backs Woody Harrelson In Calling For An End To COVID Protocols

Videos by OutKick

Tim Robbins backed Woody Harrelson in calling for an end to Covid protocols in film.

“Woody is right. Time to end this charade,” Robbins tweeted in response to an interview last week during which Harrelson called ongoing Covid mandates “absurd.”

“I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense. It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual?” said Harrelson.

Seeing another star denounce lasting Covid protocols is not a site Hollywood expected to see. Actors have dutifully upheld The Science and left-wing talking points since the start of the pandemic.

Robbins and Harrelson are going off-script. And speaking facts.

Tim Robbins in Shawshank

It has been three years. Vaccine and mask mandates proved ineffective.

Even The New York Times, of all outlets, found such mandates useless. Last month, The outlet published a story confirming that “mask mandates did nothing.”

Per The Times:

“These observations don’t come from just anywhere. Jefferson and 11 colleagues conducted the study for Cochrane, a British nonprofit that is widely considered the gold standard for its reviews of health care data. The conclusions were based on 78 randomized controlled trials, six of them during the Covid pandemic, with a total of 610,872 participants in multiple countries. And they track what has been widely observed in the United States: States with mask mandates fared no better against Covid than those without.”

Yet Hollywood studies continue to enforce said protocols.

Woody Harrelson slams vaccine mandates. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1629724451234549761)

Perhaps Robbins and Harrelson’s courage to speak out will prompt other actors to agree publicly. Easier it will be to push back against tyrannical commands with Harrelson already taking the bulk of the outrage.

The Science’s lackeys in the media only have so much energy, after all.

And who is to question Tim Robbins?

His portrayal of Andy Dufresne in the classic “Shawshank Redemption” proved more brilliant than any of the recent performances from the woke actors still likening Covid to The Black Death.

#EndThisCharade.