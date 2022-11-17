Woke Mob Predictably Comes After Tim Allen For ‘Problematic’ Christmas Joke In ‘Santa Clauses’ Premiere

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the woke mob has once again zeroed in on their favorite Hollywood conservative: Tim Allen.

Allen reprised his iconic role as Santa Claus in the new Disney+ series, ‘The Santa Clauses.’ The first two episodes of the six-episode series premiered on the streaming service Wednesday, and marked the first time Allen’s donned the red suit since 2006.

The series follows an aging Santa (Allen) who is suddenly contemplating retirement after 29 years on the job. I watched the first two episodes, and they were perfectly fine. Frankly, they were pretty darn good considering how bad reboots are nowadays.

You got the same ‘Santa Clause’ vibe of old, much of the original cast, and Allen right back in his bag where he belongs.

Of course, the outspoken conservative – who just months ago was reportedly passed over to reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear because of his politics – made a harmless joke that set off major alarm bells over on Woke Ave.

Brace yourselves for this one …

“Merry Christmas is suddenly problematic,” Allen’s Santa responds when asked if something was bothering him.

Everybody is mad at Santa Claus and Tim Allen!

Tim Allen once again triggers the left in ‘The Santa Clauses’

Yep. That’s it.

As Clark Griswold once said, ‘That’s the big one!’

If you read OutKick’s preview earlier this week on Allen returning to the iconic role, you probably saw this coming. The 69-year-old actor essentially told you this was inevitable when discussing his return to TV, especially this day in age.

“Well, I just adapt,” Allen, 69, told Forbes. “Network TV was simple – it was Nielsen ratings translated into advertising dollars. Movies – box office is king. You do a big box office, you know exactly what you make. This new one, streaming, and along with that you want to be politically correct.

“I mean, Bill Maher’s old show Politically Incorrect used to be what I loved – is let’s dance around the censorship. Right now, it’s different and a little disguised. I don’t know what streaming makes. I’m not part of Netflix or Disney+. It’s not for us, so it’s difficult to be a negotiator when you don’t really understand the whole business.”

Predictably, it didn’t take long for the angry keyboard warriors to lose their minds over a pretty simple joke — really, an observation — that’s been made like a billion times at this point.

"saying 'Merry Christmas to all' has suddenly become problematic!" — actual dialogue from the new Disney+ Santa Clause series starring Tim Allen — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) November 16, 2022

I’m 20 minutes into the first episode of The Santa Clauses and between Scott saying “saying merry Christmas to all has become problematic” and the whole “actually Santa we’re not allowed to say naughty anymore it’s the misunderstood list” I’m so disappointed — Gracie May Whovier (@graciemaynard23) November 17, 2022

Y’all really had to make Scott Calvin have Republican undertones huh. Look I know Tim Allen is but these films have always been one of my favorites and I was so excited for this series.

Way to ruin something that had such opportunity. — Gracie May Whovier (@graciemaynard23) November 17, 2022

“These days, you can’t even say ‘Merry Christmas’ anymore.” — Tim Allen in the new Santa Clause series on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/LmumoS8C7E — Steven J. Neptune Man ☮️🇺🇦 (@mr_neptune_man) November 17, 2022

Santa had the red hat all along and we just ignored it. — Wil McMillen’s Total Parody Account Funhouse (@WilMcmillen) November 16, 2022

Disney is more than willing to pander to conservatives if it'll make them a quick buck — Harlan Quinzel (@harlan_quinzel) November 17, 2022

Saying "Merry Christmas" is apparently problematic in The Santa Clauses https://t.co/04TcgZjGvc pic.twitter.com/R3kpwvYubO — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) November 16, 2022

News outlets also came after Allen, too. Shocking, I know.

The A.V. Club began their scathing review by reminding us all that Tim Allen is an “anti-woke activist.” Deadline, meanwhile, asked creator Jack Burditt why he would green-light this “lightning rod” comment.

“This is something that I just think is silly but then I’m like, I don’t know,” Burditt responded. “I mean, look, we also had a joke at one point where Santa is on his rounds, they’re going in for a landing and somebody’s shooting something up at him.

“And Noel the elf (who rides with Santa), says something like, ‘A war on Christmas!’ I’m like, yeah, I don’t wanna go that far.”

Thank goodness the writers nixed that scene. Twitter may have exploded.

In any event, catch new episodes of ‘The Santa Clauses’ every Wednesday on Disney+ for the next month. Can’t wait to see what’s next!