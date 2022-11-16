Tim Allen Vows To Put ‘Christ’ Back Into New ‘Santa Clause’ Disney+ Series

Tim Allen is Santa Claus once again, and he’s making sure it’s done right this time. The first two episodes of ‘The Santa Clauses’ will be released on Disney+ Wednesday night, and will feature Allen reviving his beloved character for the first time since ‘The Santa Clause 3’ was released in 2006.

Yep. We’re all really old. It’s been 16 years since we last saw Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) don the famous red suit.

The six-episode series will see a different, older side of Santa, though, according to the official synopsis.

“He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially two sons, one that grew up in Lakeside, Illinois (Charlie) and one that grew up at the Pole (Buddy)” it reads.

“With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

‘The Santa Clause’ debuted in 1994

This will be the fourth different time we’ve seen Allen thrust into the iconic role.

‘The Santa Clause’ hit screens nearly 30 years ago, and was followed by ‘The Santa Clause 2’ in 2002. The third movie of the franchise – ‘The Escape Clause’ – debuted in 2006 and Allen wasn’t a fan.

“It originally had a lot of otherworldly characters, and ghosts, and goblins. I said no, this is Christ-mas. Its Christ-mas. It literally is a religious holiday,” Allen told TheWrap. “We don’t have to blow trumpets, but I do want you to acknowledge it. That’s what this is about.

“If you want to get into Santa Claus, you’re gonna have to go back to history, and it’s all about religion.”

Allen, one of the few outspoken conservatives in Hollywood, admitted his return to TV – specifically streaming – is a bit of an unknown.

His last sitcom, ‘Last Man Standing,’ ran for nine seasons between ABC and FOX, and portrayed him as conservative father of three running a business in Colorado.

Earlier this year, Disney reportedly didn’t want Allen to reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear in a Toy Story spinoff for his conservative beliefs.

Conservative Tim Allen has to ‘adapt’ to political correctness

“Well, I just adapt,” Allen, 69, told Forbes. “Network TV was simple – it was Nielsen ratings translated into advertising dollars. Movies – box office is king. You do a big box office, you know exactly what you make. This new one, streaming, and along with that you want to be politically correct.

“I mean, Bill Maher’s old show Politically Incorrect used to be what I loved – is let’s dance around the censorship. Right now, it’s different and a little disguised. I don’t know what streaming makes. I’m not part of Netflix or Disney+. It’s not for us, so it’s difficult to be a negotiator when you don’t really understand the whole business.”

Allen said the religious topics the series ultimately hits on would take place over the final two episodes, and promises the team found a “brilliant way” to incorporate his vision.

“It’s really wonderful. They took a chance, and we did it really well,” he added.

The first two episodes of ‘The Santa Clauses’ debut Wednesday, and the final four will become available every Wednesday up until the Dec. 14 finale.