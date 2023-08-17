Willie McGinest Pleads Not Guilty To Attacking Man In West Hollywood Club Who Joked About USC

Videos by OutKick

Former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest is in for a rough legal battle as he fights for his innocence regarding an assault case from last year.

McGinest, 51, visited a nightclub in Los Angeles and destroyed a guy for cracking a joke about Willie’s football team, USC.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player Willie McGinest attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the ex-NFL player pleaded ‘not guilty’ to two felony assault charges. McGinest faces assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury.

The incident occurred at Delilah, a restaurant / club in West Hollywood, on Dec. 9, 2022. McGinest turned himself in to Los Angeles authorities and was released hours later after posting $30,000 bail.

Tensions ran hot at the WeHo spot. The stranger, Blake Adams, reportedly dissed USC after losing to Utah in the Pac-12 championship.

McGinest, retaliated by visiting the heckler’s table with several friends to wallop the guy. McGinest punched the man in the face and knocked his head with a glass bottle.

BREAKING: Former #Patriots star and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest has been arrested for felony assault after he beat the hell out of a man at an L.A. hotspot earlier this month, punching the guy in the face and later bashing him in the head with a bottle, video👇 pic.twitter.com/TIfa8o8NHi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 19, 2022

Adams filed a lawsuit against McGinest and Delilah in March.

McGinest ultimately lost his job at NFL Network.

After the incident, NFL Network indefinitely pulled McGinest from coverage. As layoffs rolled in, NFL Network axed McGinest.

McGinest faces up to eight years in prison.

New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest on the sideline during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on December 11, 2005. New England won the game 35-7. (Photo by Mark Konezny/NFLPhotoLibrary)

The three-time Super Bowl champ previously apologized for the incident, though it may be too late to dodge a penalty.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” McGinest said.

“To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility. To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.”