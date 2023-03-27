Willie McGinest Beatdown Started Over A Comment About Utah Beating USC: LAWSUIT

Videos by OutKick

Don’t talk smack against Willie McGinest’s USC Trojans, or else he’ll snap and beat you with a bottle.

McGinest, the ex-Patriots linebacker and USC alum, was arrested on Dec. 9 for physically assaulting a patron at the Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif.

Willie McGinest Loses Temper Defending ‘SC

According to a new report from TMZ Sports, the altercation allegedly started when the patron teased McGinest over USC’s loss to Utah in the recent Pac-12 championship.

The retired NFL player lost his cool and snapped in a manner that’ll cost him… big.

McGinest verbally retaliated, then returned to the heckler’s table with several friends to start pummeling him.

At one point, McGinest, 51, punched the man in the face and bashed his head with a glass bottle. McGinest’s bottle service was caught on video.

The victim Blake Adams, filed a lawsuit against McGinest and Delilah earlier this month.

Adams’ lawsuit alleges that McGinest went up to Adams and said, “Why the f*** are you talking to me?!” He added that McGinest “leaned down” and called Adams a “b*tch a*s n*****” before punching him.

The lawsuit against Delilah claims the WeHo nightclub favored McGinest’s side of the altercation. According to the lawsuit, Delilah “serves as a playground for celebrities and professional athletes to do whatever they want with no consequence or repercussion.”

As relayed by OutKick’s David Hookstead, McGinest was charged by L.A. County District Attorney’s Office “with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury.”

McGinest’s arraignment is scheduled for April. He faces up to eight years in prison.

