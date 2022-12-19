Footage Shows Ex-Patriots LB Willie McGinist Assaulting Man With Bottle At Nightclub; Turns Himself In To LA Police

Longtime New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest, 51, was arrested early Monday morning in Los Angeles — related to an incident where he brutally attacked a man at a West Hollywood nightclub on Dec. 9.

According to footage obtained by TMZ Sports, McGinist rushed the man, punched him in the face and proceeded to strike him over the head with a glass bottle.

Three accompanying men joined McGinist in the assault — the victim was seen with visible gashes and blood on his face.

An investigation has been launched looking into the beatdown that transpired at Delilah on Santa Monica Boulevard.

McGinist was charged with “assault with a deadly weapon” after turning himself in to Los Angeles authorities at 7:00 a.m. on Monday. He was released hours later after posting $30,000 bail.

The three-time Super Bowl champ and NFL Network analyst is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.

McGinist built his status in the NFL over 15 seasons, becoming a defensive stalwart for the Pats from 1994-2005. He was selected with the fourth-overall pick in the ’94 draft and led two Pro Bowl campaigns in Foxborough (’96, ’03). The formidable rusher holds an NFL record for postseason sacks with 16.

