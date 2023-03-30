Willie McGinest, Facing Felony Charges, Out At NFL Network; Other Big Names Also Laid Off

Videos by OutKick

Several NFL Network personalities have reportedly been let go, including ex-NFL player Willie McGinest, who is currently facing two felony charges and possibly eight years in prison.

McGinest, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, is being sued for allegedly attacking a restaurant patron in West Hollywood late last year.

Rachel Bonnetta, Jim Trotter and Mike Giardi have also been let go as the league-owned network reportedly trims staff.

Front Office Sports was the first to report that McGinest was out at the network, adding that McGinest couldn’t be reached for comment while the network itself declined.

According to a report from TMZ earlier this week, the McGinest altercation from Dec. 9 allegedly started when the patron teased McGinest over USC’s loss to Utah in the recent Pac-12 championship.

The retired NFL player lost his cool and snapped. McGinest verbally retaliated, then returned to the heckler’s table with several friends to start pummeling him.

At one point, McGinest, 51, punched the man in the face and bashed his head with a glass bottle. McGinest’s bottle service was caught on video.

BREAKING: Former #Patriots star and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest has been arrested for felony assault after he beat the hell out of a man at an L.A. hotspot earlier this month, punching the guy in the face and later bashing him in the head with a bottle, video👇 pic.twitter.com/TIfa8o8NHi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 19, 2022

McGinest’s arraignment is scheduled for April. He faces up to eight years in prison.

Perhaps the more surprising cut was Bonnetta, considered by some as an up-and-coming star who at one point last year was considered the favorite to replace Kay Adams on Good Morning Football.

NFL Network and Bonnetta — who reportedly did not want to relocate from L.A. to New York — agreed to a buyout on the final year of her deal, according to the NY Post.

Bonnetta confirmed the news late Wednesday.

Well, if you haven’t already heard… NFLN and I have decided to go our separate ways. I loved my time there and I mean that, I know ppl feel like they have to say that but they basically let me wear a mustache every week so… — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) March 29, 2023

The other two casualties — so far — include Mike Giardi and Jim Trotter. Both have also confirmed the news via Twitter.

Giardi had been at the network since 2018.