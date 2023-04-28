Will Levis’ Sister Kelley Deserved To Be A First Round Pick

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis was this year’s Brady Quinn, dropping like a rock in the NFL Draft’s opening round. And when you experience a slide like that, you get on a camera — a lot. The top takeaway from Thursday’s first round? Just how many damn girls did Will bring to Kansas City with him, and who the hell is Kelley Levis?

Now, before we dive in — yours truly got way out in front of this trend before it became hot. If you ready Thursday’s Nightcaps, you already knew Will’s true girlfriend was college sweetheart Gia Duddy.

And yes, Gia was on hand with Will in the green room Thursday night — looking like someone ready to become an NFL WAG, by the way.

But she wasn’t the only one by Will’s side, and the internet started doing the math early in the night.

Will Levis has been sitting with a different girl every time they have showed him. Franchise QB — JM (@jmcollard0426) April 28, 2023

Does will levis have like 7 girlfriends? I feel like a different girl is humping him every time they show him — D (@BigDanOnSports) April 28, 2023

Fuck all this will levis talk when’s his girl getting drafted? pic.twitter.com/TUYGergZdB — Chris Kunitz (@kunitzallstar) April 28, 2023

Anyone else notice that Will Levis seems to have a different girl next to him each time they show the camera on him tonight? — Joe Beldner (@JoeBeldner) April 28, 2023

Will Levis girlfriend or sister, holla at me baby — jOdell (@joeyballbag) April 28, 2023

I mean at least Will Levis’ girlfriend is hot (assuming it’s his gf. Could be his sister. Idk) — Austin (@kozl93) April 28, 2023

Kelley Levis steals the show at NFL Draft

But what I didn't see coming was mystery girl No. 2 stealing the show, too. After some quick digging, it became clear that the blonde is indeed Kelley Levis, Will's sister.

But what I didn’t see coming was mystery girl No. 2 stealing the show, too. After some quick digging, it became clear that the blonde is indeed Kelley Levis, Will’s sister.

Upon further review, it appears Kelley recently completed her biology degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which explains why she had time to join Will and Lia in Kansas City last night.

Anyway, what a wild turn of events for Will Levis. We knew his draft night would be wild, but I don’t know that anyone saw him dropping out of the first round while both his sister and girlfriend steal the show.

Nothing gets by the internet, though. Remember how we made JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend a viral sensation during the college football playoffs? How about Masters Girl?

Looks like we can add both Lia AND Kelley Levis to that list now, and we still have two days to go.

Buckle up!