Will Levis’ Girlfriend Gia Duddy Ready For NFL Stardom, Idiot Dwyane Wade, Maybelline Mulvaney, Annual Draft Day BS

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to one of the best sports days of the year. That’s right, I said it. One of the best sports days of the year. I dare you to find me an event that produces more content, more drama, and more stars — on and off the field (looking at you, Will Levis) — quite like the first round of the NFL Draft.

The hype is insane — and predictably over the top, which we’ll get to — while Roger Goodell gets booed and tackled all night. What’s not to like?

Meanwhile, all departments — from OutKick’s Cultural Team to crack NFL reporter Armando Salguero — are on high alert. It’s all hands on deck when it comes to the NFL Draft, because the content comes at you fast and furious.

One minute you’ve got WAGS in the green room — hello, Gia Duddy — who could steal America’s heart AKA Masters Girl style, and the next you have potential top-10 prospects falling like Brady Quinn.

Head on a swivel, boys and girls. It’s a big night for all of us.

We’re not all NFL Draft today, though. Let’s see, I’m also going to speak for all of Florida and kick Dwyane Wade’s sorry ass to the curb, make fun of Dylan Mulvaney and apologize to all the women out there, and maybe give you a Mount Rushmore of sports movies.

Sound good? Cool.

Grab a Yuengling because Dwayne Wade definitely drank all the Bud Light, and let’s make Will Levis’ girlfriend a star.

Gia Duddy and Will Levis could take the NFL by storm.

Gia Duddy, Will Levis’ girlfriend, is ready to become an NFL WAG

I’m in a good mood today, so I’ll start with the smut instead of making you wait.

Don’t say I never did anything for you.

Big night for Will Levis — don’t know if you’ve heard. The Kentucky QB could be the top pick if you listen to Reddit, or go No. 4 to Indianapolis if you listen to OutKick.

Regardless, he’s going to the NFL in just a few hours and bringing girlfriend Gia Duddy along for the ride.

Gia Duddy and Will Levis could take over NFL if they play their cards right

Gia, by the way, may be new to majority of the American people tonight — but she won’t be to our loyal OutKick readers.

Shockingly, we identified Gia Duddy last month and broke her down like game film. I’d encourage everyone to brush up before tonight’s final exam.

Anyway, Gia appears more than ready to tie the knot with young Will Levis as he prepares to make millions of dollars in the NFL (shocking!), sending out a viral TikTok Wednesday that showed her boarding a flight to Kansas City.

The song that played in the background? Beyonce x My Husband, which is evidently a popular Tok song right now.

God I hate that I know that.

Good luck tonight, Gia!

We’ve reached critical mass for the annual NFL Draft hype

OK — so I’ve spent the past 10 minutes hyping this draft up, with a little help from Will Levis and his queen.

Now, let’s pour some ice cold water on everything to balance us out.

It’s roughly 4 p.m. as you’re reading this, which means Roger Goodell puts the Panthers on the clock in four hours.

It also means the pre-draft hype is absolutely off the charts at this point. We do it Every. Single. Year.

One NFL GM said this is the most unpredictable draft he’s ever seen.

The Panthers know who they’re taking at 1, but after that it’s anyone’s guess. One league source called it “the craziest draft ever.”

I just pulled both those out of my butt, but I can guarantee you they’re out their almost word for word right now. Every draft is the most unpredictable draft of all time. I’ve never watched one that wasn’t.

And, right on cue!

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot about projecting the NFL Draft this year: “This is the most uncertain it has been, in my opinion.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 25, 2023

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧:

GM’s are referring to this draft as “the most unpredictable draft in forever”, per @RapSheet



GM’s are also saying that the national media is “way off” in how this years draft is going to play out and that people will be shocked with how the first round will go. pic.twitter.com/BEyepRCvrl — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) April 27, 2023

Welcome to what promises to be the most unpredictable first round of the NFL Draft in recent memory.



With the caveat that anything can happen after No.1, Paris Johnson Jr. and Darnell Wright are the two names I’ve heard most connected to the Bears, with Jalen Carter’s fate seen… — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 27, 2023

In the words of one GM, "It's the most unpredictable draft in forever."



Welcome to Draft Day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

‘Draft Day’ deserves more love than it gets

Ian HAS to be trolling us with that last one, right?

By the way, I’m very much in the #TeamIan corner when it comes to him and Schefty. Not even close. Ian by a mile.

OK, let’s end out Draft Day coverage by showing some love to Draft Day, which is one of the most underappreciated sports movies ever.

John Dutton Kevin Costner as an NFL GM wheeling and dealing for 90 minutes? Where the hell do I sign up?

And if this scene doesn’t make you wanna run your ass straight through a brick wall I don’t know what to tell you.

Bo Callahan was THE WORST. He’s Russell Wilson, for those who haven’t made that connection yet.

Anyway, I have zero idea how accurate or inaccurate this is, but it’s reservation-viewing for me every April. Love it.

Mount rushmore!

Remember the Titans (duh) Rookie of the Year Moneyball Draft Day*

*will also accept Field of Dreams.

Vontae Mack no matter what!

Dwyane Wade is such an idiot

Yep — Draft Day is on my Mount Rushmore of sports movies followed by Rookie of the Year. That ain’t shtick, either. Henry Rowengartner was ELECTRIC.

Mount Rushmore of idiots?

Dwyane Wade All the above

The former Miami Heat legend was back in the news this week after declaring that he and his family would be moving out of Florida because we’re a bunch of bigots and they don’t feel wanted.

I know, try to stop laughing for just a second though while I explain.

From OutKick:

In a conversation with Rachel Nichols, the Miami Heat legend revealed that he moved out of Florida this year over their alleged mistreatment of LGBT youth.

As the father of a son who formally transitioned to a transgender girl in 2020, Wade made it a point to characterize the state of Florida as bigoted. Wade said he wanted to move to a state where his family is “accepted.”

“That’s another reason why I don’t live in [Florida]. A lot of people don’t know that,” Wade said. “You know, obviously, the taxes is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And, so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

Dwyane Wade, who literally has a COUNTY named after him, made hundreds of millions of dollars over 16 years with the Heat and has his number already hung in the rafters, says he and his family wouldn’t be accepted in South Florida.

Hilarious. What an idiot. Some people are so dumb you think it’s an act, but this is not act from Dwyane Wade. Nope. He really is this stupid.

And that’s fine, by the way. See ya, Dwyane. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, dummy. We have Jimmy Butler anyways.

Enjoy settling down in your new state where transitioning adolescent teens is promoted!

Holy shit Jimmy Butler!!! 🔥🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/1q4Cg8MCKZ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 27, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney slugs Bud Lights while applying Maybelline

And hey, maybe Dylan Mulvaney will be your new neighbor!

In case you missed it, Ms./Mr. Mulvaney has found his/hers news sponsor — Maybelline. And, in perfect 2023 fashion, the longtime company decided having a biological man applying makeup to himself was the perfect way to bring in new customers.

Now, that collab and video actually happened a few weeks ago, but the fallout for some reason ramped up this week.

Perhaps it’s because the folks on Twitter picked up on it and made it go ultra-viral. Shockingly, it wasn’t a huge hut amongst the biological women on earth. Go figure.

Mayballiene just put themselves in the toilet. — Patricia Koblizek (@patriciakob) April 24, 2023

More crappy brands who choose the “hail mary” pass before bankruptcy. — Terry Van Loon (@terrybythebay) April 24, 2023

There goes half my makeup collection in the bin #boycottmaybelline — Deb Carr (@deb_carr_) April 24, 2023

What the hail — where’d that cow’s tongue go? Plus, John Stamos

OK, let’s be like Dylan and transition to a couple quick-hitters before Roger Goodell gets mercifully booed.

Well, hang on. Might as well just stick with Mulvaney Light while we’re on the subject.

Hayley Caronia, take it away!

Kudos to Hayley on the spelling dig. Nothing pisses people off quite like being told how dumb they are when it comes to spelling. We are very much #TeamPetty around here. Thanks for that, H!

Next up, Florida and Texas got absolutely pummeled by hail this week in a scene straight out of Day After Tomorrow.

I just hope Dwyane Wade’s house made it through OK.

Look at all the hail over I-95 near Melbourne! pic.twitter.com/fqLrCMzTFz — Alex Alecci (@AlexAlecciWESH) April 26, 2023

Crazy hail in Central Florida! Looks like it’s snowing. pic.twitter.com/34c1IU3bEx — Matt Austin (@MattNews6) April 26, 2023

In my whole life, I’ve never witnessed anything like this. The hail today in Melbourne Florida, Brevard county was insane. Tornado right down the road. Luckily everyone in town seems okay. #weather #hail #tornado #floridasnow pic.twitter.com/6TvbJ9lW96 — Frank from Florida (@RealFrankFromFL) April 26, 2023

That last one, by the way, is all the way from Dublin, Texas. Hope the cow found a tree to hide under.

But hey, things could be worse for the little guy. At least he still has his tongue — and anus!

Yep, it gets worse!

From Fox:

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released a statement last week saying on two of the five cows, a “circular cut was made removing the anus and the external genitalia. This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow.”

And on that happy note, let’s have John Stamos and Josh Peck ruin our childhoods by telling us how bratty little Michelle Tanner was to work with on Full House.

Josh Peck interviewing Uncle Jesse in 2023 is a WILD thing to watch. Good for them, though. Didn’t think they’d still be relevant at this point in life, but they both proved me wrong.

Also, Michelle Tanner was annoying as hell on that show. #TeamDJ all the way.

You’re on the clock, Panthers.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Think Will Levis and girlfriend Gia Duddy are ready for the spotlight? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.