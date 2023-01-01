JJ McCarthy’s Girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, Might Be America’s Next Star

Michigan is mounting a comeback against TCU in the college football semifinals, and QB JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, has stolen the hearts of great Americans across the country.

As McCarthy and the Wolverines mounted their comeback in the third quarter, ESPN kept panning to McCarthy’s parents, and Kuropas, in the stands. Unsurprisingly, fans across social media were QUICK to notice.

And, just like that, Kuropas became an internet sensation.

Katya Kuropas and JJ McCarthy are high school sweethearts.

JJ McCarthy and girlfriend Katya Kuropas are high school sweethearts

What a moment for McCarthy and Kuropas, who are high school sweethearts and still going STRONG through this college football season.

The two have been dating for more than four years now, and the commitment has paid off. Michigan is currently on its biggest stage in years after a perfect 13-0 regular season, and McCarthy is looking to get the Wolverines back to the national championship for the first time in decades.

Kuropas is doing her best to provide support from the stands. Twitter Sleuths, meanwhile, think America’s next star has been born right before our eyes.

Only good thing about JJ McCarthy is his absolute smoke of a girlfriend — Bud Eisenhauer (@BudEisenhauer) December 31, 2022

Camera obsessed with JJ McCarthy’s Girlfriend — Brad (@ChiFanBrad) December 31, 2022

Can we talk about JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend? — Joseph Roesle (@OhhhhJoseph) December 31, 2022

Regardless of outcome I think this game will work out well for JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend — stuart (@iHeartBdubs) December 31, 2022

Espn panning over to JJ McCarthy girlfriend every 30 seconds like it’s an office episode — John (@iam_johnw) December 31, 2022

I think JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend is about to be very famous. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 31, 2022

Big spot here for JJ McCarthy as he tries to mount a huge comeback for the Wolverines, who, unfortunately, can’t seem to stop TCU. Michigan has trailed all game, and trailed 41-38 to start the fourth quarter.

Do the Fighting Jim Harbaughs have any gas left in the tank? Stay tuned! One thing’s for sure, though. Katya Kuropas is in this for the long haul.