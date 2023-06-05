Will Levis’ Girlfriend Gia Duddy Starts Summer By Working Out, Modeling Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis’ girlfriend, Gia Duddy — the one who stole our hearts back on draft day — is starting her first summer as an NFL WAG by getting into shape and modeling bikinis.

Some folks are just born with it and some will never have it. In just a short amount of time, Gia Duddy has done more than enough to prove that she most definitely has it when it comes to the content game.

Our girl — I say our because Nightcaps identified Gia well before the draft as a potential steal — is already modeling bathing suits for her Instagram family and taking her TikTok family on an afternoon run.

And she’s going viral for both. Can’t imagine why.

Will Levis and girlfriend Gia Duddy are about to take over NFL

A lot to break down there, mostly with the afternoon jog. For starters, we’re obviously getting some major Baywatch vibes, right? That ain’t by accident. Gia Duddy isn’t a fool, you know.

Love the push for a Celsius sponsorship, too. Celsius is underrated AF for those who don’t know. Love that stuff. Get on board or get left behind. If you don’t believe me, take Gia’s word for it.

I’ve been running for over under one minute and I already hate my life.

The beginning of a run SUCKS. It’s the worst. You’re filled with immediate regret and just trying to zone out as fast as you possibly can. You’re also having that weird little battle with yourself about turning around and heading back, because you’re close enough to do it and no one would be the wiser.

Trust me, I’ve lost that battle many a times.

Looks like Gia hits her stride towards the end and catches that runner’s high you always hear about. I’ve always thought that was a bunch of BS personally because I’ve never felt it, but whatever ya’ll say.

Anyway, all in all it appears it was a successful foray into running and we also get the bonus on Instagram because it looks like Gia’s summer bikini fits just fine after a little cardio.

Win-win.

Buckle up, NFL. Will Levis and Gia are coming. Look out for the claws, Will.