Will Levis And Girlfriend Gia Duddy Go Separate Ways In Nashville, Sort Of

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis and girlfriend Gia Duddy are officially coming to Nashville to join the Tennessee Titans, but they ain’t living together.

That’s right. Gia turned heads and raised eyebrows this week when she told her thousands of TikTok followers that she was moving to Nashville with longtime boyfriend Will, but they’d be getting separate apartments.

Trouble in paradise? Cold feet? Second thoughts?

Nope. Rising NFL WAG Gia Duddy just isn’t ready to live with a boy yet — even if he is future Titans starter Will Levis.

“For those of you who don’t know, my boyfriend got drafted by the Tennessee Titans,” Duddy informs her fans as she prepares to go apartment hunting.

“We’ve been doing long distance for two years, been together for three, so we’re tired of doing the separate thing and we’re going to move to the same city.

“Different apartments, though.”

@omgiaaa Time to find my new home🥰 grwm apartmentshopping makeup nashville ♬ original sound – Gia Duddy

Will Levis and GF Gia Duddy take the conservative approach to dating

Talk about a jaw-dropper — complete with the finger-guns!

What a twist. You just don’t see that very often in today’s liberal hellscape where college kids make babies like it’s their jobs, so I think it’s refreshing.

“My theory is, if we’re meant to be together we can live together for the rest of our lives,” Gia continued. “And we’re still young — I’m 21. I’m not ready to live with a man just yet.”

Gia and Will have a good head on both their shoulders, clearly, and I think the Titans will be in good hands going forward whenever they finally get rid of Ryan Tannehill.

Now, will this ultimately be a waste of money? Absolutely.

I did the whole long distance thing with my now-wife throughout college, and when we both graduated we went to work in the same place for the summer and lived in two separate apartments.

And guess what? It was the dumbest waste of money ever because we were over at each other’s places literally all the time. It’s a good thought, but it won’t work out, Will and Gia. Sorry to tell you.

Now, the good news is Will Levis is now a millionaire — even with second round money — so he can surely make this work.

It’ll be a while until that second contract, though, so these two better do a little budgeting if you’re gonna buy two apartments and live in Nashville. That ain’t cheap.

Anyway, glad they’re together. It’s been a huge few weeks for the Levis family — and Gia Duddy — and I’m glad it’s all coming together right before OTAs.

Can’t wait to see what’s next for these two.