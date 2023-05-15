Will Levis’ Sister, Kelley, Leaves Wisconsin With A Bang After Becoming NFL Star

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis’ sister, Kelley Levis — the NFL Draft’s breakout star who should’ve been a first round pick — has officially graduated from Wisconsin.

And our girl went out in style.

As Dan Hicks once famously said, expect anything different?!

Kelley Levis, Will Levis’ sister, leaves Wisconsin on a high note

They grow up so fast!

One week you’re taking the internet by storm and blossoming into an NFL star, the next you’re jumping around Camp Randall one last time. It happens just like that, they say.

Kelley Levis was the star of the 2023 NFL Draft. Shockingly, OutKick covered it like the OJ trial the next day, and quickly identified Kelley as the “mystery blonde girl” sitting next to Will Levis has he sunk like a brick in the first round.

It was a true Brady Quinn moment — no thanks to ESPN and NFL Network, who showed him ad nauseam — but Kelley was the benefactor. Her stock rose while Will’s plummeted.

You never know when you’re gonna get the call up to the big leagues, but Kelley was more than ready for it.

And now she’s a college graduate. Time flies!

Don’t know what’s next for Kelley Levis, but — as Chancellor Palpatine once told young Anakin Skywalker — we’ll be watching her career with great interest.

Give ’em hell, Kell!