Will Levis’ Girlfriend Delivers A Message To Titans Fans After Team Drafts Him In The Second-Round

Videos by OutKick

Prior to the NFL Draft this week, Will Levis made it clear he didn’t want the added attention of being the guy who falls out of the first-round. The former Kentucky said at his pro day that he would only attend the draft if he knew he was going to be a high draft pick.

“If I get invited and, like, if I know I’ll be a pretty high pick, I’ll definitely go,” Levis said. “I’m looking forward to going, but I don’t want to go if I could be like a second-round pick, you know? Don’t want to have the camera on you all day.”

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is selected in the second round (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There were predictions that Levis could have been a Top 10 or even a Top 5 pick. As it worked out, his first-round nightmare scenario played out. The camera was constantly on him through the opening round. A round that came and went without his name being called.

Sure it was tough, but there were benefits to falling into the second-round. Benefits on and off the field. His girlfriend Gia Duddy, known already to many at the college level, got her formal introduction to the NFL.

As for on the field, Levis landed with the Tennessee Titans. Which in many ways is a better situation than being thrown into the fire that many first-round picks will have to face.

After a rough start to the whole draft experience, Levis and company seem to be embracing the Titans and their fans. His girlfriend delivered a message to Titans fans in her Instagram Story.

Gia Duddy Is Ready For Tennessee Whether Levis Is Or Not

Gia shared a picture with the Morgan Wallen song, “I Love Tennessee” displayed on her radio. The newest Titans fan captioned her pic, “huge Tennessee fan.”

Will Levis’ girlfriend’s message for Titans fans (Image Credit: Gia Duddy/Instagram Story)

Gia followed that up with a Titan Up and a look at Levis’ celebratory cake and Titans-themed cupcakes. After all that’s been discussed and written about Levis, he’s going to be just fine.

Dropping down to the Titans wasn’t fun as it happening, but it’s going to give him a legitimate shot at an NFL career. Not a sink-or-swim situation that some high draft picks find themselves in.

(Image Credit: Gia Duddy/Instagram Story)

(Image Credit: Gia Duddy/Instagram Story)

Ryan Tannehill will be the starter, but he’s a 34-year-old who gets injured. Second-year quarterback Malik Willis will start as the team’s backup. But the fact that the Titans drafted Levis should tell you they don’t think he’s the guy.

Levis’ job is to sit back and learn from the NFL veteran, keep Willis on his toes, and be prepared for his opportunity. Whenever it comes.

Gia was ready for hers and has made the most of it and from the looks of it she’s already geared up for when Levis gets his.