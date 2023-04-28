Will Levis Pro Day Quote About Not Wanting To Be Center Of NFL Draft Coverage Resurfaces As He Falls Out Of First Round

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis took a gamble by attending the first round of NFL Draft in person on Thursday night. While some thought he had a legitimate chance of being a Top 10 pick, others predicted that he could fall out of the first round.

Unfortunately for Levis, the latter happened. He had to awkwardly sit with his family and friends for three-plus hours with cameras glued to his every move. This is the exact scenario he didn’t want to see play out. He mentioned as much ahead of his Pro Day workout at Kentucky earlier this year.

“If I get invited and, like, if I know I’ll be a pretty high pick, I’ll definitely go,” Levis told reporters. “I’m looking forward to going, but I don’t want to go if I could be like a second-round pick, you know? Don’t want to have the camera on you all day.”

Brutal.

Will Levis during his presser before Kentucky’s Pro Day 😳



Levis was shown on TV in the green room 37 times throughout the first round.



That was 29 times more than anyone else.



You have to feel for the Kentucky QB. pic.twitter.com/UL6QsESZbs — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 28, 2023

Levis being the center of attention and having to live out a nightmare scenario was eerily similar to what DK Metcalf went through during the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former Ole Miss wideout and specimen of a human being fell to the second round before finally being drafted 64th overall by the Seattle Seahawks.

Levis’ name will be called during Friday’s action from the NFL Draft. He’ll quickly forget how long of a night he had on Thursday.

If his NFL career plays out and he becomes a legitimate starter in the league, he’ll look back on this moment as a ‘character builder’. But until then, the former Wildcat just wants to find his new home.