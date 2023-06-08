Wildest Conspiracies About The Canadian Wildfires Revealed

Videos by OutKick

America’s east coast has been engulfed in an eerie and heavy smoke in recent days as hundreds of wildfires continue to burn out of control in Canada.

The images from New York City to Washington DC have been apocalyptic-like and have disrupted both indoor and outdoor activities and even have some people again wearing masks.

Although we don’t have a definitive cause of what started the now over 400+ wildfires that span across six Canadian provinces, meteorologists believe that the root cause was lighting combined with an “unusually dry winter.”

But are we really going to trust the meteorologists and “climate experts” when we have THE INTERNET and some of these conspira… I mean “other” theories?

DELIBERATE ACT AS PART OF A GLOBAL AGENDA

One alternative theory that has been getting a lot of push across social media is that the wildfires were a deliberate act as part of a global climate agenda.

They believe that the globalist elites will use these conditions to take further power away from the individual and their land. They cite things like the United Nations issuing more climate change hysteria reports as an admission of their agenda. It doesn’t help that last year, President Biden signed a little-known Executive Order regarding wildfires as well that allowed for federal agencies to have more power under the guise of climate change.

When you combine that with viral TikTok videos like this (below) that allegedly show all the Quebec fires happening at the exact same time…well, get the popcorn ready for the upcoming show!

“WILDFIRES ARE THE NEW COVID”

Others believe that the globalists purposely started the wildfires as part of a new Covid-like agenda. Already, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has advised people to stay indoors and if you do go outside you should wear a mask. Talk about a frightening flashback.

They essentially believe that we are moving from Covid Lockdowns to Climate Lockdowns as part of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda. You add the fact that the climate controls crops production, which by extension feeds carbon-producing animals – which the climate activists hate – and, well then, this simply has to be a coordinated attack!

Canadian wildfire smoke has taken over much of the east coast. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

ANTIFA

Ahh yes, the three-syllable word that gets brought up anytime something goes wrong. In recent years, Antifa has been blamed for wildfires in Oregon, Washington, and California. However, there has never been a deliberate link, nevertheless that hasn’t stopped them from being accused of starting these wildfires.

(It’s true that arson has been the cause of wildfires in the past, but previously Antifa-backed ones on a large scale appear to be embellished)

LASER BEAMS

Yes, I reacted the same way you did when I saw that people were blaming laser beams for causing the Canadian wildfires.

But then I did some research and found out that the U.S. Department of Agriculture actually admits on their own website that they are currently using “Laser Ignition Devices” for “fire and land management.” This mini Star-Wars beam operates at a range of 1500 meters and can scorch up some trees alright.

A TikTok video allegedly showing something similar has now gone viral. The counterargument is that this is just a helicopter back burning in a controlled way to stop the fire from spreading, but let’s not let facts get in the way.

The laser beam theory is only getting more fuel to its fire now that people are bringing up a since-deleted post from Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene, who claimed in 2018 that California residents saw “laser” or “blue beams of light” that caused the fire, which she claim was part of a broader plan by the Rothschilds for more control.

ALIENS… OR EVEN THE SIMPSONS?!

And can anything ever NOT happen because of aliens? Those out-of-this-world creatures are causing quite a stir lately, so why wouldn’t they also want to destroy some trees while they’re at it?

There’s also been one theory that the elitists purposely were testing out wildfires in an effort to “block out the sun,” in order to damage crops and food supply. Earlier this year, we reported here at OutKick a new proposal by various scientists that suggested “solar radiation modification,” or essentially hindering some of the sun’s rays in order to combat climate change.

Sure, that might seem absurd but honestly Mr. Burns did it in a Season 6 episode of The Simpsons, and we know how spot-on their track record with predicting future events has been.

POLITICS AS ALWAYS

Be it lightning, the globalists, or the aliens, one thing is for certain – wildfires are now the latest example of climate change. We are already seeing the narratives taking place, even from Vice President Kamala Harris today.

Gear up, because once the smoke clears the climate change battle is just heating up.