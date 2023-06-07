Dangerous Canadian Wildfire Smoke Causes American Sporting Events To Be Postponed

Videos by OutKick

East coasters are once again waking up to the smell and sights of a thick smoke as remnants from a massive Canadian wildfire continue to blanket more and more of the country.

The giant plume of smoke has made much of the air quality conditions of the east coast extremely unhealthy and is now causing the postponement of several outdoor sporting events.

Due to air quality concerns, we have postponed tonight's game and rescheduled our Wednesday morning game.



Wednesday gametime is now 6:35 pm.



Details regarding the rescheduling of Tuesday's game will be announced at a later date. pic.twitter.com/M08WBGyHAw — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) June 6, 2023

🚨 GAME UPDATE: POSTPONED 🚨



Tonight’s series opener against the @NorfolkTides has been postponed due to poor air quality and an abundance of caution for potential health concerns. The RailRiders and Tides will play a doubleheader later this week. The team is working with MLB… pic.twitter.com/hRC924pLZv — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 6, 2023

On Tuesday, both the New York Mets and Yankees Triple-A affiliates had their games postponed in Syracuse due to “air quality concerns.”

In a statement, the Yankees’ RailRiders said they would make up the games later this week, while the Syracuse Mets moved today’s early game to a later start time. Although there’s been no official word, that game appears unlikely to be played as the smoke has worsened.

Schools up and down the east coast have also been advised to postpone or cancel any outdoor activities.

Just look at these photos from last night’s Yankees game in the Bronx!

Views from Yankees Stadium after the Canada wildfires 😳



(via @BrendanKutyNJ)pic.twitter.com/TtKxzZJFx2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2023

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires engulfed Yankee Stadium Tuesday night. #smoke https://t.co/fTG9VEN2qv pic.twitter.com/QU3zpWE5hl — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 7, 2023

Rather dystopian-looking scene at Yankee Stadium. It is not pleasant! pic.twitter.com/6NEXiIMyuk — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) June 6, 2023

STAY INDOORS TO AVOID CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE

Just how bad is the smoke? Health officials have likened the smoke in New York and surrounding states to the equivalent of smoking anywhere from 6-13 cigarettes A DAY – not ideal for anyone, especially those with respiratory conditions or even pets that may be outside.

New Yorkers are being advised to stay indoors as much as they can today, with the smoke so thick that “you will be able to taste it,” as well as it may even sting one’s eyes if they are exposed to it for too long.

Heck, if one goes on Twitter right now they will see “CODE RED” trending because of the weather conditions that are engulfing states from New York down to North Carolina.

This graph of the Air Quality Index shows just how severe the air is to breathe right now.

The Air Quality Index displays dangerous breathing conditions from a Canadian wildfire.

Residents of California are unfortunately used to wildfires in recent years. But I can tell you that we here on the east coast have not encountered anything like this before.

New York City Air ‘World’s Worst’ After Canadian Wildfires.

_

A Swiss air quality tech company briefly ranked New York City as having the worst air in the world late on Tuesday as the Big Apple felt the effects of Canadian wildfires. pic.twitter.com/8jhAnQmWjK — John. Jr (@Jr17Jfk) June 7, 2023

The haze from wildfires in Canada is steadily wafting into the Mid-Atlantic, with Baltimore and Washington waking up to air-quality alerts on Wednesday. The air around the U.S. capital carried the faint scent of smoke.https://t.co/RXcF42yogC pic.twitter.com/wGtE4Kfkeh — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 7, 2023

The Canadian wildfires have been burning for weeks now but the smoke has only started hitting us here in the states within recent days. There are estimates that the number of current wildfires is in the hundreds.