Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Heads Back To IL After Injuring Foot Against Dodgers

Videos by OutKick

The weekend’s marquee matchup between the Yankees and Dodgers at Chavez Ravine ended in tragedy for New York as Yanks slugger Aaron Judge suffered a significant foot injury.

After further evaluation and MRIs, Judge is headed back to the IL.

The star outfielder had an amazing snag on Saturday — running after a deep ball hit by J.D. Martinez that nearly went yard. Judge caught the high-flying ball but crashed into a bullpen door, breaking Dodger Stadium in the process.

Cool play indeed … unfortunately, it resulted in the nagging foot injury for Judge.

WHAT A CATCH!!! 🤯



AARON JUDGE BREAKS OPEN THE BULLPEN DOOR FOR THE CATCH



pic.twitter.com/vj9idMfEhp — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 4, 2023

Speaking with the media after NY’s 3-2 loss against the Chicago White Sox, Yankees manager Aaron Boone disclosed that Judge will miss the next 10 days due to a “contusion and sprained ligament in his right big toe.”

The Yankees (36-26) won Sunday’s Game 3 against the Dodgers, 4-1, without Judge, so there’s hope that their lineup depth can maintain in their captain’s absence.

Judge is coming off a big year where he bested Roger Maris for the American League home run record with 62 dingers. The Yanks captain has hit 19 homers this year, trailing only Pete Alonso in MLB.

Aaron Judge heads to IL for the second time this season. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

New York will need to prepare for a hard-fought battle against the Sox, without Judge, as they aim to climb the AL East standings behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) and Baltimore Orioles (37-22).

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)