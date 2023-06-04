Yankees Will Win Rubber-Match Vs. Dodgers Sunday

Videos by OutKick

As a NY transplant living in Long Beach, California, I should be in attendance for the 3-game series finale between the New York Yankees (35-25) vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-25) on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

But, I’m heavily invested in the PGA’s 2023 Memorial Tournament, which concludes Sunday, and Game 2 of the NBA Finals. That said, you better believe the Yankees-Dodgers rubber-match will be on one of my three TVs.

NYY evened the series with a 6-3 victory in LA on Saturday after losing 8-4 in the series opener Friday. Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole shut down the Dodgers’ order. Aaron Judge went yard Saturday and made a spectacular catch in the 7th inning.

AARON JUDGE, WHAT A GRAB! pic.twitter.com/snlOXLbt4f — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 4, 2023

The Yankees send out RHP Domingo German (3-3, 3.98 ERA) Sunday to win the series final. The Dodgers counter with rookie RHP Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.64 ERA) who is making his third career start.

German won his previous start Monday at the Mariners, 10-4. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing all 4 ER on 1 HR, 7 H, and 3 BB with 4 K. Miller beat the Nationals and Braves with just 2 ER and a 9/2 K/BB rate in his 1st two starts.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET.

Venue: Dodger Stadium:

Betting odds for the Yankees at Dodgers in the MLB Sunday from DraftKings as of 3 p.m. ET Sunday, June 4.

NYY’s lineup is the healthiest they’ve been thus far this season and is ready to pop. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is back from the IL and Judge just won AL Player of the Month in May.

Miller has great stuff but, eventually, he’ll be humbled in the big leagues eventually. Now that there’s more game tape on Miller, the Bronx Bombers will be the team to bring him back down to earth.

German has low-key good stuff. Per Statcast, German ranks in the 96th percentile for chase rate, 77th percentile for whiff rate, and 93rd percentile for fastball spin rate. German is 3-0 in his last three games as a road’ dog.

Yankees RHP Domingo German delivers a pitch in the 1st inning vs. the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

According to Pregame.com, more than 70% of the money in the consensus sports betting market is on the Dodgers beating the Yankees on Sunday. That sort of validates my point of German being underrated.

Finally, I have an AL East bias when it comes to baseball. As in, the AL East is by far the best division in MLB. The Dodgers lost two of three last weekend vs. the Rays. NYY beat the Padres and Giants in three-game sets this season.

BET: Yankees (+135) over the Dodgers Sunday at DraftKings

The NY Yankees’ moneyline odds vs. the LA Dodgers Sunday from DraftKings.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.