Government Is Hiding UFOs Of ‘Non-Human Origin,’ Whistleblower Claims

A whistleblower says the United States government has in its possession UFOs of “non-human origin.”

UFO stories continue to be an incredibly hot topic in America, and the latest report from The Debrief is going to send further speculation through the roof.

The stunning report claims whistleblower David Grusch, a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), has given information to congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General that information has been hidden “about deeply covert programs that he says possess retrieved intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin.”

Bombshell UFO report claims existence of hidden programs.

Grusch claims recoveries of non-human origin objects, including “intact vehicles,” have happened for decades by the government, contractors and allies, according to The Debrief.

“We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities. The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles,” Grusch explains. One of the claims Grusch made to congress is the existence of a “publicly unknown Cold War for recovered and exploited physical material – a competition with near-peer adversaries over the years to identify UAP crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering to garner asymmetric national defense advantages.”

He’s also not alone. Others are starting to step forward with the information.

Grusch receives support when it comes to his claims.

Generally speaking, there are a lot of people who can make one-off claims without much support. That happens a lot, but this situation is different. Not only do Grusch’s credentials speak for themselves, but he’s far from alone.

“The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone. Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us,” intelligence officer Jonathan Grey also told the outlet. Grey holds a Top-Secret Clearance and is described by The Debrief as “a generational officer.”

Retired Army colonel Karl Nell told The Debrief, “His assertion concerning the existence of a terrestrial arms race occurring sub-rosa over the past eighty years focused on reverse engineering technologies of unknown origin is fundamentally correct, as is the indisputable realization that at least some of these technologies of unknown origin derive from non-human intelligence.”

Are we alone?

Once again, there’s more evidence to suggest that something is going on the the public doesn’t know about. There are countless UFO videos out there, but this is a direct claim of a coverup.

Grusch is claiming UFOs not only exist, but there are some of “non-human origin” in the government’s possession.

This comes on the heels of the most shocking UFO footage I’ve personally ever seen. The footage over the military base in California back in 2021 was nothing short of absolutely shocking.

Will the public ever learn the full truth? Are aliens among us? Is there a simpler explanation? Usually I say a crazy claim or video doesn’t mean aliens are here. However, Grusch’s specific claim very much indicates “non-human” crafts exist. Sound off with your UFO theories in the comments below, and have fun sleeping tonight.