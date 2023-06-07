Videos by OutKick

UFO whistleblower David Grusch continues to make incredibly stunning and troubling claims.

The former intel operative has been in the news since it was revealed he’d allegedly given over information to officials exposing an alleged UFO government. Multiple former officials back up his claims.

Grusch claimed the government is in possession of UFO crafts and has found the bodies of dead alien pilots.

That leaves one big question:

What are the intentions of these alleged crafts and pilots?

UFO whistleblower David Grusch makes troubling claims.

Grusch revealed during an interview with NewsNation that while he couldn’t get into specifics, he has been told there have been “malevolent” encounters.

“While I can’t get into the specifics because that would reveal certain US classified operations, I was briefed by a few members on the program that there were malevolent events like that,” Grusch said when asked point blank by NewsNation’s Ross Coulthart if humans had “been hurt or killed by nonhuman intelligence” during alleged encounters.

Grusch also made it clear the alleged crafts “are sophisticatedly engineered not by humans.”

Grusch’s claims about aliens are terrifying.

Let’s do a quick rundown of Grusch’s biggest points:

The government is hiding UFOs.

Bodies of pilots have been found.

There have been sinister encounters.

All these claims have just been over the course of the past few days. Are you going to sleep well tonight?

How is this not the biggest story in the world right now? You’re seeing a lot of chatter online, but you’re not seeing much at all traditional TV networks about Grusch’s stunning claims.

Now, it’s important to note that this could all be fiction. He hasn’t shown anything that makes me thing it’s concrete real, but Grusch did reportedly hand it over to government leaders.

The most interesting part when it comes to his credibility is that he’s back up by other former officials.

What are UFOs? Are aliens real? (Credit: Getty Images)

“The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone. Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us,” intelligence officer Jonathan Grey also told The Debrief in support of Grusch.

It’s a wild situation, and the claims are downright shocking.

Are aliens real? (Credit: Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on UFOs and anything else tied to the situation.