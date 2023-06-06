Government Has Found Alien Bodies, UFO Whistleblower Claims

Videos by OutKick

UFO whistleblower David Grusch continues to claim secrets about non-human entities are being hidden from the public.

A bombshell Monday report from The Debrief broke down how Grusch, a former intel operative, has given over information to officials exposing an alleged coverup of UFOs in the government’s possession. He was also backed up by several other former intel and military professionals.

Now, he’s further expanding on the situation to the media, and he claimed the government has even encountered dead pilots.

UFO whistleblower makes incredible claims.

“Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed. Sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” Grusch answered when asked during an interview on “NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Tonight” if the government has any bodies.

He also made it clear this situation isn’t an isolated incident. There are several crafts allegedly in the government’s possession.

“Quite a number. I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse. People started to confide in me. Approaching me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program. They named the program. I’d never heard of it. And, and, they told me, based on their oral testimony, and they provided me documents and other proof, that there was in fact a program that the UAP Task Force was not read into,” Grusch further stated when asked how many non-human aircraft the government is in possession of.

Has the government recovered dead aliens? (Credit: Getty Images)

Are aliens among us?

It’s hard to know what to take seriously and what is complete nonsense. If David Grusch was some random guy on the internet, I don’t think anyone would take him seriously.

However, that’s not the case. He used to work for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), and handed over his alleged information to congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General, according to the bombshell report from The Debrief.

Now, he sat down with NewsNation to further break down his claims that not only are we not alone, the government has gone out of its way to conceal what it knows.

Could he be making it all up? Sure, but let’s remember that he’s not alone.

Are UFOs real? (Credit: Getty Images)

“The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone. Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us,” generational intelligence officer Jonathan Grey also told The Debrief. Grusch was also backed up by retired Army colonel Karl Nell.

“His assertion concerning the existence of a terrestrial arms race occurring sub-rosa over the past eighty years focused on reverse engineering technologies of unknown origin is fundamentally correct, as is the indisputable realization that at least some of these technologies of unknown origin derive from non-human intelligence,” Nell told The Debrief.

There’s also plenty of unexplainable videos floating around.

Whatever you choose to believe, it’s clear something strange is going on that nobody seems to be able to explain. At the very least, nobody seems interested in explaining it to the public. Are we alone? Are UFOs military gear or are little green men flying them? For now, those questions remain unanswered, but interest only grows!