White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Out For Season Due to Medical Issues

The Chicago White Sox season is essentially over, as they sit eight games back in the American League Central. They were swept by the Cleveland Guardians earlier this week. But for manager Tony La Russa, the season isn’t ‘essentially’ over, it’s officially over.

The White Sox announced on Twitter that doctors have informed La Russa that he should not return due to “additional testing and medical procedures.”

It was announced that the 77-year old would be out indefinitely at the end of August, when Miguel Cairo took over, hoping to steer the Southsiders to a playoff berth.

While it seemed for a while like the White Sox might be able to catch up to the first place Guardians, a poor mid-late September run pushed them out of contention.

La Russa didn’t help matters earlier this year, with extremely confusing managerial decisions like walking the Dodgers’ Trea Turner on an 0-2 count:

He doubled down on the strategy, continuing to walk hitters with one or two strikes throughout the season.

This news though, will raise significant questions as to his future in the White Sox dugout. With his already advanced age, the disappointing season and confusing managerial choices, it seems possible we’ve seen the last of La Russa as a major league manager.

As far back as July, White Sox fans were desperately calling for him to be fired.

That said, the team didn’t improve much after he left, and poor performance from key contributors is almost certainly more to blame.

Hopefully his medical issues aren’t too serious and he’s able to recover, but in the meantime, the White Sox will have to play out the rest of the regular season without him.