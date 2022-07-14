White Sox Fans are Desperate to Get Tony La Russa Fired

Several MLB managers have already been fired by their teams this season. The Phillies parted ways with Joe Girardi, the Angels let go of Joe Maddon, and recently the Toronto Blue Jays replaced Charlie Montoyo.

The latest move by the Blue Jays was the last straw for angry White Sox fans tired of manager Tony La Russa.

La Russa has been a divisive figure since taking over in 2021, even though the team won the AL Central in his first season with a 93-69 record. Although they quickly bowed out to the Astros in the first round, expectations for the 2022 season were extremely high.

It has not gone well.

The White Sox have been one of baseball’s most disappointing teams, with a 5 game deficit to the first place Twins. Despite the addition of a third wild card spot, they’re also currently not in playoff position, falling behind even the surprising Baltimore Orioles.

Perhaps even more frustrating has been La Russa’s confusing managerial decisions.

Earlier in the season, he famously intentionally walked Dodgers hitter Trea Turner in a two strike count. While not quite as egregious, he made the same bewildering decision again recently:

In addition to the surprisingly poor results, his age (La Russa is 77) has also become a factor in fan dissatisfaction.

The displeasure reached such a fever pitch Wednesday that the White Sox trended on Twitter, with several fun contributions:

White Sox fans watching teams fire their manager… pic.twitter.com/3rk1JJVnin — Soto ⚾️ (@SotoP_23) July 13, 2022

Blue Jays are 46-42 and yet they still just fired their manager.



Meanwhile, we are stuck with this: pic.twitter.com/wxn6CWSIIU — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) July 13, 2022

118 year old Tony LaRussa managing to keep his job despite letting the White Sox go up in flames is one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of all time. He’s gotta have naked pics of someone in the organization man — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) July 13, 2022

While there’s still a substantial portion of the season remaining and the White Sox are far from eliminated, that didn’t stop the Blue Jays from letting their manager go.

It remains to be seen if La Russa will suffer the same fate. Based on his seemingly bizarre choices, his age could easily and justifiably play a factor in the decision.

But what’s funniest about his advanced age potentially leading to poor decision making is that he’s actually two years younger than Joe Biden.