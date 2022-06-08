Joe Maddon Blames Firing From Angels On Analytics

Despite losing the last 12 games he managed, Joe Maddon doesn’t feel as though he was the problem.

It was analytics I tell ya!

The Angles fired Maddon on Tuesday with Los Angeles sitting two games below .500 and 8.5 out of first place in the American League West standings.

Maddon clearly is of the opinion that his firing wasn’t justified and LA was close to turning things around.

“It’s not to point the finger at just one particular person. We just needed to get the guys back on track, get a couple of wins, get the mojo going again,” Maddon told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “But we didn’t get that opportunity.”

For those who may have forgotten, the Angeles roster: Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Noah Syndergaard…

Manager Joe Maddon (70) of the Los Angeles Angels leaves a pitching mound visit in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 27, 2022, in Anaheim, California. (Photo via Getty Images)

Despite a star-filled roster, it’s clear that Maddon felt handcuffed by the organization’s reliance on analytics.

“It’s been kind of difficult overall. I’m into analytics, but not to the point where everybody wants to shove it down your throat,” Maddon told Rosenthal. “Real baseball people have felt somewhat impacted by all of this. You’re unable to just go to the ballpark and have some fun and play baseball. It’s too much controlled by front offices these days.”

He continued: “In general the industry has gone too far in that direction and that’s part of the reason people aren’t into our game as much as they have been.”

Regardless of his opinion, the numbers don’t lie and Maddon didn’t get it done in LA. In the three seasons, Maddon managed the club, the Angels never posted a winning record. He finished his Los Angles tenure with a 157-172 record.

In his absence, the Angeles didn’t look all that different, falling 6-5 to Boston in their first game without Maddon.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF