Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely for an unspecified medical issue, according to multiple reports.

La Russa, 77, first missed Tuesday’s game against Kansas City and was replaced by bench coach Miguel Cairo, who will continue to manage the team in La Russa’s absence.

“We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine,” Cairo said.

The news of La Russa’s absence reportedly came as a surprise, with several people noting the longtime manager appeared fine during his pregame session with the media and while talking to GM Rich Hahn.

According to the AP, the White Sox have since said La Russa is scheduled to undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal physicians “over the coming days.”

“It’s unbelievably tough,” outfielder Andrew Vaughn said. “We really don’t have much information on what’s going on.”

La Russa, White Sox continue to struggle

La Russa is in the middle of his second season back with the White Sox, which began with World Series aspirations but has since spiraled out of control.

The White Sox have currently lost five in a row, sit at a disappointing 63-66 and remain well out of postseason contention with a month left in the season.

La Russa has also come under fire multiple times this season, including in June when he decided to intentionally walk a batter with a 1-2 count. That move was followed with Los Angeles’ Max Muncy hitting a mammoth grand slam.

That decision, combined with Chicago’s record and a fanbase running out of patience, has led to “Fire Tony!” chants at Guaranteed Rate Field on multiple occasions.