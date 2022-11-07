Watch Shocked ESPN Hosts Break Jeff Saturday News Live On Air

Jeff Saturday bolting for his cushy job at ESPN to take over the Indianapolis Colts – with ZERO NFL head coaching experience – is a wild enough story in itself.

But when you get to see his co-workers break the news on the air, it simply rises to another level.

Here's the breaking news on SportsCenter that ESPN NFL analyst Jeff Saturday has shockingly been named interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/daWWV8kH3I — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 7, 2022

Jeff Saturday leaves ESPN stunned with Colts departure

Amazing stuff.

Either those two are excellent actors, or they really had no clue this was coming. Frankly, I’m not sure anyone did?

I mean, it was crickets from all the NFL talking heads until BAM, Frank Reich is out and Jeff Saturday is under center (see what I did there?).

“Five-time Pro Bowler there but no other coaching experience other than, uh, coaching a high school, uh, in Georgia.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 18: Dan Orlovsky and Jeff Saturday (right) were both at ESPN, but only one remains. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

I mean, Hannah Storm is STUNNED by what she’s reading off that prompter. Jeff Saturday was really supposed to show up for his “regular duties” during Tuesday afternoon programming and instead will be breaking down Raiders tape with Sam Ehlinger while scouring Apartments.com.

Wild.

Louis Riddick, who has dealt with a TON of NFL front office rumors over the years, was next up to bat. And he starts us off with a hearty laugh, because what else can you say?

Louis Riddick reacts on SportsCenter to ESPN NFL analyst Jeff Saturday being named interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/GogrFILUEO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 7, 2022

“I’m sure he won’t be answering any texts any time soon because his head is probably spinning a thousand miles an hour.”

Gee, ya think?

PS: Louis Riddick seems like a terrifying person, doesn’t he? Why does he ALWAYS seem so angry and irritated whenever he has to answer a question?

Good football guy, though.