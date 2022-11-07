Indianapolis Colts Shock NFL With Hiring Of Former Pro Bowl Player As New Interim Coach

It made sense that after the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich Monday morning that they’d need to hire an interim coach. But hiring former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday?
That doesn’t exactly follow.
But that’s exactly what the team has done Monday afternoon, a source confirmed to OutKick. Club owner Jim Irsay later confirmed the hiring on Twitter.
Saturday is the a former six-time Pro Bowl center. That’s good.
But here’s where it gets interesting:
Saturday is not on the Colts current coaching staff.
The Colts bypassed two current former NFL head coaches already on staff — Gus Bradley and John Fox — to name Saturday.
Jeff Saturday’s Resume Is … Different
And Saturday’s resume of coaching experience only includes coaching Hebron Christian Academy High’s team in Georgia before.
Saturday was, however, a consultant to the club this year as well as an ESPN analyst. He won’t be analyzing for ESPN the rest of this season.
This is perhaps the most unorthodox NFL coach hiring — interim or otherwise — in recent memory. But, hey, Colts owner Jim Irsay is an unorthodox guy.
And now there are TWO former UNC Off Linemen as NFL head coaches – Jeff Saturday and Arthur Smith (Falcons). What are those odds?
