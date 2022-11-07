Indianapolis Colts Shock NFL With Hiring Of Former Pro Bowl Player As New Interim Coach

It made sense that after the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich Monday morning that they’d need to hire an interim coach. But hiring former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday?

That doesn’t exactly follow.

But that’s exactly what the team has done Monday afternoon, a source confirmed to OutKick. Club owner Jim Irsay later confirmed the hiring on Twitter.

We have named Jeff Saturday interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/GetJtD9yAr — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 7, 2022 Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay names former center Jeff Saturday as interim coach.

Saturday is the a former six-time Pro Bowl center. That’s good.

But here’s where it gets interesting:

Saturday is not on the Colts current coaching staff.

The Colts bypassed two current former NFL head coaches already on staff — Gus Bradley and John Fox — to name Saturday.

Former center Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts is the team’s new interim coach. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jeff Saturday’s Resume Is … Different

And Saturday’s resume of coaching experience only includes coaching Hebron Christian Academy High’s team in Georgia before.

Saturday was, however, a consultant to the club this year as well as an ESPN analyst. He won’t be analyzing for ESPN the rest of this season.

This is perhaps the most unorthodox NFL coach hiring — interim or otherwise — in recent memory. But, hey, Colts owner Jim Irsay is an unorthodox guy.

