Indianapolis Colts Fire Head Coach Frank Reich Amid Disappointing Season

Frank Reich is out as the Indianapolis Colts head coach, OutKick.com has confirmed.

ESPN first reported the firing Monday morning.

The Colts confirmed the firing within minutes.

The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 7, 2022

Reich is gone as the Colts find themselves with a 3-5-1 record but having suffered significant losses already.

The team has lost three games in a row, including Sunday’s 26-3 blowout against New England. Indy also has been swept by division leader Tennessee already.

Reich blamed himself after Sunday’s loss, saying “offensively it starts with me.”

“We have good players,” Reich also said. “I have to do a better job.”

And indeed the Colts offense has been poor this season, averaging a league-worst 14.7 points per game.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan speaks with head coach Frank Reich before his benching two weeks ago. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Reich and Colts Season Goes Sideways

Reich two weeks ago benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Reich last week fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. And Colts owner Jim Irsay endorsed Reich at the time, saying he believed in his coach.

That obviously changed.

Reich, 60, is the second head coach to be fired this season, joining Carolina’s Matt Rhule.

Reich compiled a 40-33-1 record with the Colts. He had three winning seasons, in 2018, 2020 and ’21.

The Colts this year were supposedly built to get deep into the postseason. Expectations were high. But Ryan underperformed, the offensive line has been inconsistent and the defense has struggled with injurie as the club has shown no consistency.

Indiana-based Dan Dakich, of OutKick’s Don’t@Me chimed in on Reich’s firing moments after the news broke:

“Frank Reich being fired is really no surprise to us here in Indianapolis. In fact seems a bit overdue, Frank was never a really good football coach, despite what the national media said. The Colts have been an organization built on a house of sand with PR and public approval far more important than wins,” Dakich added. “The offense was terrible under Reich, quarterback play had never improved and frankly most in Indianapolis are wondering why isn’t GM Chris Ballard following Reich out the door.”

The Colts have not named an interim coach.

Gus Bradley, who coached the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-16, and is the Indianapolis defensive coordinator is an obvious candidate.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero