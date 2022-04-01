Washed Up Colin Kaepernick Set To Throw At Michigan’s Spring Game

CNN+ didn’t return his calls, and Netflix is still recovering from his documentary, so Colin Kaepernick is back to trying out for the NFL.

The Michigan Wolverines and former San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh will be hosting the QB at the team’s Maize and Blue spring game on Saturday.

Earlier this week it was announced that the Wolverines would be featuring Kaepernick as an honorary captain for the traditional match.

Prior to the contest, Kaepernick will reportedly be throwing the pigskin around for spectating NFL scouts expected to attend the game.

Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game, per @TomPelissero + @RapSheethttps://t.co/Ns04GvG2o8 pic.twitter.com/VwX95YvQ2d — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 1, 2022

It’s been six years since Kaepernick left the NFL to pursue a new role as a civil rights activist, with a platform bent on calling out the League for racist operations.

Despite his strong claims of deeply embedded racism or comparisons between the combine process and vetting African-American slaves, Kaep claims that his reinvigorated interest in joining the NFL comes from his peak physical condition at the age of 34. Allegedly.

Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL combine, which allows all players of all races a voluntary chance to become multi-millionaires, to slavery. Anyone still defending this imbecile lacks a functional brain. pic.twitter.com/rMaKi7c6xh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2021

In 2019, Kaepernick held a throwing exhibition at an Atlanta high school as an impromptu tryout, three years removed from the NFL, but canceled the session once NFL media arrived at the event.

Kaepernick expressed that the arrival of reporters was a covert attempt by the League to sabotage his chances at a return.

Though Kaepernick has perceived his absence from football as a byproduct of ‘blackballing,’ other players have been reticent with backing that perception.

Former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant gave an honest assessment of Kaepernick’s blown opportunities at a comeback.

Bryant gave his respects to Kaep but argued that his platform never presented a “call to action” against the assumed racism.

“I respect Colin Kaepernick, but there’s one thing I don’t respect,” said Bryant. “Brother, you had the biggest opportunity in the world to create jobs, build jobs, give jobs to people. The people that you were talking about, that you were so-called standing up for, the people who stood beside you, the people who lost their jobs because of you. Where you at? I ain’t heard from you.”

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela