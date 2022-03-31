Michigan Names Colin Kaepernick Honorary Captain

Colin Kaepernick will soon be back on a football field — though he’s still unlikely to take snaps. The one-time 49er and full-time anti-American, is headed to the University of Michigan to serve as the “honorary captain” of the Michigan spring game on Saturday at 12:00 pm EST.

UM’s football account announced the news in a tweet late Wednesday evening: “Football Family. Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday’s Maize and Blue Spring Game, (Colin Kaepernick).”

Kaepernick and current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shared a sideline for four seasons in San Francisco, where the two participated in 48 games together. They’ll do so again on Saturday some 2,400 miles east.

Football Family. Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7 #GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/2H6Yj2Ivwl — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 30, 2022

Along with UM’s announcement were pictures of Kaepernick in a customized No. 7 Wolverines jersey, and posing with Harbaugh, quarterback Cade McNamara and other Michigan players, who, as it happens, were all taking a knee.

The stopover in Ann Arbor is the latest in Kaepernick’s desperation tour. Though he has no more eligibility at the college level, he’s clearly gunning for another shot at the NFL. Earlier this month he posted video on social media of him working out and captioned it “still working.”

Kaepernick has also reached out to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in the hopes of scoring a workout with the Seahawks. However, according to OutKick’s Armando Salguero, Carroll recently told the media that his conversations with Kap “have not progressed from the early connection that we made.”

To date, the only thing to come of his social media publicity tour is the pseudo-ball boy role for the Wolverines’ intra-squad scrimmage.

The decision to honor Kaepernick will undoubtedly cause some division within the Michigan fanbase. But aligning with Kaepernick does provide the Wolverines with an opportunity to steer attention away from the ass-kicking they received from Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Unfortunately for UM, people don’t forget. Just ask Kap.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF