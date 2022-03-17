Pete Carroll Says Kaepernick Deserves Second Chance: Stops Short Of Giving One

The offseason seems like the perfect time to teach Seahawks coach Pete Carroll the finer points of “New number, who dis?”. On Wednesday, Carroll said Colin Kaepernick had recently called him seeking another second chance at the NFL, though Carroll wouldn’t commit to giving him one himself.

He should really start screening his calls.

Kaepernick, who no doubt misses the media spotlight, reminded everyone last week through a Twitter video that he’s “still working.” And it’s a good thing he is, because I can’t tell you how many times a day I come across people asking what Colin’s up to.

His workout conveniently hit social media just days after Seattle dealt franchise QB Russell Wilson to Denver, a move which seems to have prompted Kaepernick’s Hail Mary phone call to Carroll.

“He contacted me the other day. Said, ‘Hey, I’d like to get a shot. I’m working out.’ He sent me some videos. Next thing I know, he’s working out with (Seattle WR Tyler Lockett). I don’t know how that happened,” Carroll told media members.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Colin Kaepernick reached out to him the other day. "Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2022

The creepy stalker act didn’t exactly convince Carroll to roll the dice on the 34-year-old quarterback who last took an NFL snap in 2016. Seattle’s coach essentially told Kaep, “It’s not you, it’s me,” and offered to fix him up with a friend.

“Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does,” said Carroll. “Somewhere. I don’t know if it’s here.”

Pete should consider doubling as defensive backs coach because he sure knows how to backpedal.

“I don’t know where [that second chance] is. I don’t know if it’s even in football,” Carroll added. “I don’t know.”

Next time, Carroll should send Kaep straight to voicemail. He’ll get the hint eventually.

