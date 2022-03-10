Colin Kaepernick ‘Still Working’, Eying NFL Return

Videos by OutKick

Colin Kaepernick isn’t giving up yet on a return to the NFL.

Kaepernick was back in the spotlight Thursday after he posted a video of himself throwing with the caption, “Still Working.”

Nearly six years since he took his last snap with the 49ers, the 34-year-old is said to be in the best shape of his life, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, “in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.” https://t.co/VAXfKlZ6E4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2022

“ [He’s] in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready play,” a source told Schefter. “He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.”

Kaepernick’s well-documented exit from the NFL has led him to become one of the most prominent activists of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Such activism has become Kaepernick’s main focus, with NFL teams showing little to zero interest in his services over the years.

But in 2022, where quarterbacks are at a premium, could this time be different? The last time Kaepernick was under center in the 2016 season, he went 1-10 as starter, throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions on 59.2% passing.

Over the duration of his six-year career, Kaepernick went 28-30, throwing for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions on 59.8% passing.

The Steelers, Panthers, Buccaneers and Colts are among the teams that are in the market for a quarterback. The NFL Free Agency period begins on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.