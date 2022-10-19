Von Miller Thinks OBJ Could Be Joining The Bills

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent while he rehabs an ACL injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI. When he’s ready to come back, Bills linebacker Von Miller thinks he’ll be headed to Buffalo.

“He’s coming here, man,” Miller told USA TODAY Sports over the weekend. “He’s coming to the Bills.”

Miller might just know what he’s talking about given that he and OBJ were teammates last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

This wasn’t the first time that Miller had openly suggested that Beckham would be headed to the frigid embrace of upstate New York. A few weeks ago he talked about how he stays in touch with OBJ regularly.

Pals Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. pose for a photo with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“I talk to OBJ just about every week, checking in with him, keeping in touch with him,” Miller said. “He’s a vet in this league, he understands the way teams are built and I’m sure he looks at our team and I’m sure he can see himself fitting on our team.”

There’s been speculation that OBJ is open to returning set on a return to the New York Giants. Additionally, there have been thoughts that he’d like to play for the New Orleans Saints or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams are still said to be in the running as well.

The expectation is that OBJ will be making a decision as soon as next month.

