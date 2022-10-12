Odell Beckham, Jr. Not Opposed To Rejoining New York Giants: Report

Multiple NFL teams are interested in signing Odell Beckham, Jr. Still, the free-agent wideout won’t come to terms on a deal.

While it appears that OBJ is waiting for the right moment for the Rams to call or further progress in his ACL recovery before hitting the field this year, all signs point toward Beckham eventually signing with a Super Bowl contender.

One team gradually entering that tier of teams are the New York Giants — OBJ’s former team.

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Beckham has grown more open to re-joining the Giants and is reportedly expressing a mild interest in them as a potential suitor. Relayed by NJ.com, Anderson said the following on Odell’s interest in Big Blue.

“Do I believe that OBJ is open to returning to the Giants? Yes … obviously I’m not going to say things that are not informed. I’ll just leave it at that.”

the giants are so so bad but odell beckham jr is so so good pic.twitter.com/DRyhfbNHcX — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) October 28, 2018

ODELL BECKHAM JR. BREAKS SILENCE ON RAMS DIVORCE AS BUFFALO RUMORS HEAT UP

Aside from dispelling a bad breakup, the Giants will have to compete with other rumored suitors, such as the Buffalo Bills and Rams, to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler.

OBJ for Giants QB?



Beckham delivers a deep scoring strike to Saquon Barkley (Via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/OnjJQMhuXQ — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) October 7, 2018

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham appears to not be happy with the New York Giants 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/kl4yFqyRNa — The Rush (@therushyahoo) October 12, 2018

Where does Odell Beckham Fit With Giants?

With the winning 4-1 New York Giants low on receiving options due to injuries to Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, Odell’s capabilities fit right in with the Giants’ needs.

But does Odell benefit from going to New York?

What worked in Odell’s favor last season with the Rams was playing alongside viable receiving options already established on the team.

If OBJ were to sign with the G-Men, he would certainly stand out as their top option, which may not be the best situation for a guy coming off an ACL tear in February.

A gradual implementation in the Giants’ playbook could remedy that, but the pressure to return ASAP for a team sputtering on offense, excluding Saquon Barkley, may be too much to handle for OBJ. He visited the Giants in August, but the visit was to console friend and former teammate Sterling Shepard after the wideout suffered his own ACL injury.

Odell visited Buffalo Wednesday morning, adding to the speculation that his interest in the Bills is ramping up.

Playing alongside Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and a trending Isaiah McKenzie could truly be the best spot for the recovering veteran, and with the Rams seemingly low-balling OBJ with a meager offer.

FREE-AGENT WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. VISITS EX-TEAM, NEW YORK GIANTS

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Odell is eyeing a return in November, though it wouldn’t be a bad week to join the Giants as they welcome the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. The last time the Giants played the Ravens with Odell on the roster, he caught for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s ravens week so that means an excuse to post this beautiful play pic.twitter.com/DScXssUEi5 — Carly (@carlymersky) October 11, 2022

It wouldn’t be the first time a disgruntled ex-Giant rejoins the team. Last week, safety Landon Collins re-signed with the Giants after a three-year stint in Washington. And a few feuds with the G-Men in that tenure.