Von Miller Says ‘Don’t Feel Sorry For Me’ From Hospital Bed

Von Miller’s 2022 season officially ended this week after the Buffalo Bills’ star pass rusher underwent surgery to repair his ACL.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that Miller underwent “exploratory surgery” in Texas, and during that procedure the torn ACL was discovered. The ACL tear had not shown up on multiple MRIs previously done on Miller’s knee.

Miller, 33, then took to Twitter later in the day to address #BillsMafia, telling them not to feel sorry for him in a 30-second video.

“I’m good, man. Mentally, I couldn’t be in a better spot,” he said. “Don’t feel sorry for me, don’t say, ‘I hate it for you,’ none of that, because I am good. I’m excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am, how hard I work.

“I love you guys and I appreciate you guys … don’t blink, baby!”

Don’t Blink!!.. I’ll be back! Better than ever! #BillsMafia I love you guys! Thank u pic.twitter.com/BigU2dmxoH — Von Miller (@VonMiller) December 7, 2022

Miller has missed the past two games after suffering the injury in Buffalo’s win over Detroit on Thanksgiving, but doctors had originally told him that he had a lateral meniscus tear and could probably play again this year.

Miller even said on his own podcast he would miss maybe one game. The Bills had placed him on injured reserve out of an abundance of caution and hopes of having him ready for the playoffs, but Wednesday’s news officially knocks him out until next season.

The Bills signed Miller to a mammoth six-year, $120 million contract during the offseason, and he leads the team with eight sacks.

Buffalo (9-3) is one game up on the Dolphins (8-4) in the AFC East.