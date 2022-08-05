Buffalo Bills Fans Wont Stop Sending Von Miller Toilet Paper

Von Miller and Bills Mafia are gonna get along just fine.

Miller — who signed a huge deal with Buffalo during the offseason — revealed this week that the loyal fanbase has taken care of him in more ways than one since training camp began.

Specifically, his hygienic needs.

“Football fans are great but Bills Mafia is different,” Miller said. “I made one comment last week about the toilet paper at training camp and they haven’t stopped mailing me different kinds of toilet paper and plant-based wipes.”

How thoughtful!

For those who need a refresher, on his first day of training camp Miller admitted that being with a new team, at a new facility, would take some getting used to.

Miller spent the first 10 years of his career in Denver before briefly joining the Rams last year.

“I’m 33 years old and toilet paper’s different, the beds are different,” Miller said on the first day. “There’s no TV in the dorm room. It’s a little bit different. You’ve got to make up your bed and change it and do all of that stuff every day. It takes some getting used to but I’m all for it.”

In typical Mafia fashion, Bills fans immediately started sending their newest pass rusher boxes of toilet paper and wipes.

“The first one was like a four-pack, and then there was another eight-pack like the next day,” Miller said. “Then, there was some wipes came in the mail from some Bills fans and it was plant-based and it’s just every day, it’s like toilet paper everywhere.”

Well, Von, now you know the true power of Bills Mafia. They don’t just destroy tables!

Ask, and you shall receive.