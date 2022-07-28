Bills Edge Rusher Von Miller Draws Michael Jordan Comparison

Bills and Bulls are separated by just one letter. And according to Buffalo’s Dion Dawkins, pass rusher Von Miller and NBA legend Michael Jordan are similarly comparable.

Dawkins, speaking from Bills training camp, marveled at the talent and athleticism Miller still posses at age 33 and entering his 12th NFL season, telling NewYorkUpstate.com: “That is amazing that he can be at that level in year 12, that’s different stuff. That’s like Michael Jordan stuff. Like you’re just a different type of person and Von is truly that.”

Miller signed a 6-year, $120 million deal with Buffalo in March. He’s wasted little time proving, at least to his teammates, why he’s deserving of such a lofty salary.

“Von is just one of those guys that just shuts down your natural abilities,” Dawkins remarked “And he’s the one with the natural abilities. So playing against Von every play, every rep – it’s a hate, love thing. Because I’m like, dang. You know what I’m saying? That’s $120 million right here, you know?”

#Bills Dion Dawkins compares Von Miller to both Michael Jordan and an elastic rubber band: “he moves better than anybody in the football field. You can sit there and watch. He’s God’s gift, truly.” — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) July 27, 2022

Dawkins would know as well as anyone. The 28-year-old starting tackle regularly lines up across from Miller in practices and after doing so, admitted to head coach Sean McDermott: “Picking up Von Miller was a great, great add.”

And Dawkins is no slouch. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and has been a mainstay on the Buffalo offensive line. The Bills awarded him with a $60 million contract extension in August 2020.

“If I can block Von I can block anybody. He’s really that good,” Dawkins told NewYorkUpstate.com. “I’ve never played anybody like that. I thought Jerry (Hughes) was damn, like Jerry’s like grown, and old and still good. But Von is like Jerry times four, and Jerry is already great. Like how many levels of it is it, but he’s somewhere way up there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller)

Fortunately for Dawkins, come September, the Jordan-like Miller will be someone else’s problem. And that’s no bull.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF