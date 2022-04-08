Buffalo Bills All-Pro Sees Team Locking Up Stars And Wants Contract Extension Of His Own

Aside from being an outstanding NFL safety, Jordan Poyer is a very bright man.

The Buffalo Bills star has obviously seen how the Bills this offseason added free agent edge rusher Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract and then extended the contract of receiver Stefon Diggs with two years still remaining on his original deal, raising his cash payout the next two seasons from $25.6 million to $49 million on a deal that now averages $21 million annually for six seasons.

So Poyer, 31 later this month and in the final year of his contract, wants an extension.

And this week he hired super agent Drew Rosenhaus to get that done for him.

Rosenhaus on Friday told OutKick he has approached the Bills about a contract extension because Poyer would like to finish his career with the team.

The question is why is this an issue if Poyer is under contract for the 2022 season?

Well, Poyer is scheduled to make only $5.6 million in base salary this year, per overthecap on a deal that averaged $9.75 million. His salary cap number is $10.77 million.

And both of those figures suggest Poyer and the Bills should do an extension:

Because Poyer is not among the NFL’s top 10 highest paid safeties.

And because a new extension could easily end up giving the Bills more salary cap space if it is structured right. And the Bills, which just created $6 million in cap space with the Diggs extension, could use more space because they have slightly over $3.8 million in cap room, per the NFL Players Association.

So does Poyer deserve an extension?

He’s a first-team All-Pro and that means Associated Press voters from around the country that cover the NFL decided he’s one of the NFL’s two best safeties.

He tied his career high with 5 interceptions and established a career high with 3 sacks in 2021. He’s also a team leader in the locker room.

So talks are open.

Poyer is scheduled to become a free agent in 2023 unless an extension gets done.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero