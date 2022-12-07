The Von Miller Knee Saga Takes Turn For Worse And He’s Done For 2022 Season

Von Miller’s Thanksgiving Day knee injury was strange in that was believed to be a cartilage tear that would allow the Buffalo Bills edge rusher back onto the field later this season. That’s not happening.

Bills coach Sean McDermott announced to reporters moments ago that Miller actually has an ACL injury and he is finished playing this season.

Miller had “exploratory surgery” in Texas on Tuesday, according to McDermott, and during that procedure the torn ACL was discovered. The ACL tear had not shown up on multiple MRIs previously done on Miller’s knee.

So surgeons performed the repair on the spot.

Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Bills React To Losing Von Miller

“Very unfortunate situation, obviously for Von and our team,” McDermott said. “We care for him, obviously like we do for any player. We know how much this means to him in terms of playing and being with the team. And we look forward to getting him back.”

Doctors had originally told Miller he had a lateral meniscus tear and could probably play again later this year. Miller had said on his own podcast he would miss maybe one game. The Bills had placed him on injured reserve out of an abundance of caution and hopes of having him ready for the playoffs.

The move is not immediately derailing to the Bills season but it does make things harder. The team is locked in a battle for the AFC East title with the Miami Dolphins(8-4) and New York Jets (7-5).

The Bills (9-3) hold a one-game lead over the Dolphins and two games over the Jets. Buffalo has games with both teams in the next two weeks.

Bills will need other players such as Ed Oliver to step up in Von Miller’s absence. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Bills Lack ‘Closer’ Without Miller

Miller is the Bills’ sack leader with 8. Greg Rousseau is second with 5 sacks.

Miller joined the Bills as a free agent to help be the “closer” for the Buffalo defense. That meant when the game was close at the end and the other team needed to drive for a winning or tying touchdown late in the game, Miller could close by pressuring the quarterback.

The Bills lacked that last season. They had it with Miller this season and it showed up in a victory over Kansas City.

It’s lacking again.

“The defense, starting with Leslie has done a great job,” McDermott said. “They haven’t blinked for the most part, and the players haven’t either to their credit. It’s always next man up mentality and they go in there and they’ve done a really good job to this point …”

