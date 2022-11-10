Video Shows Miles Bridges’ Ex Attempting To Break Into His Residence

Earlier this week, Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges filed a restraining order against wife, Mychelle Johnson, amid a domestic violence case between the two.

Bridges was arrested on June 27 for physically assaulting Johnson during an altercation. She visited Johnson on three different occasions in an attempt to confront the NBA player.

TMZ Sports dropped footage from Johnson’s visit on Oct. 12. when she attempted to enter his Airbnb rental. At one point, Johnson used a hose nozzle to break in.

After unsuccessfully attempting to enter the residence, accompanied by their two children, Johnson left the residence with Bridges’ dog.

Bridges avoided jail time and pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge Nov. 3, determined in Los Angeles Superior Court. He was sentenced to three years probation.

Avoiding the jail term, the ex-Hornets’ likelihood of joining an NBA team remains high. On Tuesday, Bridges teased a return back to Charlotte. The team, nor the Association, have assigned punishment for the 24-year-old.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released a statement on Bridges’ joint custody of his children with Johnson.

“We believe this resolution was the best avenue to hold Mr. Bridges accountable for his conduct,” the DA’s office said.

“We also understand through the victim’s representatives that the victim wanted an expedited resolution of the case. The victim and her representatives were consulted about the proposed resolution and agreed with the outcome of the case. The District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Victim Services remains ready to aid the victims in this case.”

