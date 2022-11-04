Hornets F Miles Bridges Cuts Plea Deal In Domestic Violence Case

(WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT INCLUDED)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges agreed to a plea deal stemming from his arrest after physically assaulting his wife. As reported by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, Bridges’ agreement helped him avoid jail time and will instead call for three years of probation, documented in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday.

Bridges, 24, turned himself in to Los Angeles police on June 29 and was charged with felony domestic violence. He was released after posting $130,000 bail. Bridges also received one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse.

MILES BRIDGES’ WIFE SHARES IMAGES OF ALLEGED ASSAULT FROM HORNETS FORWARD

The incident happened the night before the start of NBA free agency. Bridges had remained a free agent heading into the period, betting on himself for a sizable contract until it all disappeared as a result of his attack.

Bridges’ wife, Mychelle Johnson, called out the Hornets player on her Instagram profile. She included photos of the damage he inflicted on her.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson posted on IG.

As relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, her hospital discharge paper detailed that Johnson had suffered “assault by strangulation; Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

She added, “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not.”

