Miles Bridges’ Wife Shares Images Of Alleged Assault From Hornets Forward

Following the Tuesday arrest of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, his wife, Mychelle Johnson, shared disturbing images and a police report that show the aftermath of the alleged domestic violence assault committed by Bridges.

Late Thursday evening, Johnson spoke out on her Instagram and included pictures of her injuries. She said in part: “I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not.”

Johnson’s words were accompanied by the following photos:

(c/o Instagram/ thechelleyj)

(c/o Instagram/ thechelleyj)

(c/o Instagram/ thechelleyj)

(c/o Instagram/ thechelleyj)

(c/o Instagram/ thechelleyj)

Johnson further continued her Instagram post: “I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself. I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than.”

She also shared a picture of her hospital discharge paper which listed her diagnosis in the following manner: “Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation; Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelley 👼🏽 (@thechelleyj)

Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence. He turned himself into Los Angeles police on Wednesday and was released shortly after posting $130,000 bail. The 24-year-old’s arrest came one day before NBA free agency, where Bridges – a restricted free agent – was expected to sign a contract for $100 million or more.

Since being selected 12th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bridges’ has averaged just over 13 points per game. The Hornets have stated that they will refrain from commenting on the situation until they gather additional information.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF