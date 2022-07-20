Charlotte Hornets F Miles Bridges Charged With Felony Domestic Violence, Child Abuse

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested on June 30 after severely beating his wife in front of their children. Announced Tuesday afternoon, Bridges has been “charged with felony domestic violence and child abuse,” according to TMZ Sports.

And it all happened the day before the start of the NBA free-agency period, which was expected to be a major milestone for the unrestricted free-agent forward’s career.

Bridges vacated the premises as wife Mychelle Johnson called the police. He turned himself in a day later and posted $130,000 bail.

According to the hospital report, Johnson suffered “a brain concussion, closed fracture of nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle.”

Grisly photos of the harm done to Johnson were released. Bridges and Johnson share two children.

Johnson posted a follow-up message on Instagram, revealing that she had endured abuse “in every way possible” from the NBA forward.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” she wrote in her post’s caption. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible, and traumatize our kids for life.”

CHARLOTTE HORNETS FORWARD MILES BRIDGES ARRESTED FOR FELONY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: REPORT

The felony charges could land Bridges in jail for several years, according to the report.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon commented on the case.

“Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges had previously declined a qualifying offer from Charlotte to pursue an improved deal in the offseason, which NBA analysts agreed could go for considerable money.

The damning arrest cut off any previously cited interest in the 24-year-old player, who had the defining season of his young career in 2021 after averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists for Charlotte.

According to NBA reports, the Hornets did not pull their qualifying offer after hearing about the arrest.

Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

