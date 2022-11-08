Hornets’ Miles Bridges, Arrested For Domestic Violence, Files Restraining Order Against Wife

Charlotte Hornets forward and restricted free agent Miles Bridges was arrested on June 27 for a case of domestic violence involving his wife, Mychelle Johnson.

Announced Tuesday, Bridges is filing a restraining order against Johnson, claiming that she visited him on three occasions following the arrest. The NBA player alleged that Johnson’s vitriol has led to “emotional distress and anxiety.”

As reported by TMZ Sports, the first visit from Johnson was on Oct. 12, when she surprised Bridges with a visit at his Airbnb rental, where she allegedly tried to break into the home. Johnson also brought their two children with her. She was unsuccessful in entering the house and took Bridges’ dog when she left the premises. Johnson also tried to break into the home using a hose nozzle.

Hornets Player Swarmed By Wife

The second run-in with Johnson came on Oct. 31. Johnson allegedly trailed Bridges’ vehicle at 2:30 a.m. in the morning after he left a hookah lounge in Los Angeles. Bridges avoided communication with Johnson as she attempted to speak with him, bringing their children along once again. Johnson finally left after waiting in his driveway for six hours.

via TMZ Sports

Johnson once again showed up at Bridges’ Airbnb residence on Nov. 5, and the 24-year-old NBA player called LAPD to remove Johnson from the premises. Just two days prior to their latest run-in, Bridges had agreed to a plea deal to avoid any criminal charges or jail time.

READ: HORNETS F MILES BRIDGES CUTS PLEA DEAL IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE

Miles’ wrongdoing stemming from his June 27 arrest immediately derailed his prospects in the NBA. After a career-season in 2021, Bridges bet on himself for a sizable NBA contract in the 2022 offseason, only to completely fumble the bag by physically getting involved with Johnson a day before free agency started. Last year, Bridges averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 35.5 minutes of action.

READ: CHARLOTTE HORNETS F MILES BRIDGES CHARGED WITH FELONY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, CHILD ABUSE

Bridges turned himself in to Los Angeles police after dodging authorities on the day of the incident and was charged with felony domestic violence. He was released after posting $130,000 bail. He also received one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse.

Miles Bridges (via Getty Images)

According to Johnson’s hospital discharge paperwork, the victim had suffered “assault by strangulation; Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”