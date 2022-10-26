Video Shows ESPN Camera May Have Forever Changed The New England Patriots

ESPN is in cahoots with the NFL and Chicago Bears and they’re all trying to take down the New England Patriots!

We’ve all seen this movie before … it’s a tale as old as time. This time, though, we have the smoking gun, and it comes in the form a video that began circulating on Twitter late Tuesday.

The video shows that Mac Jones’ awful interception – which led to his benching and the (insufferable) Zappe Mania – actually hit the ESPN SkyCam camera line, causing it to ever so slightly change direction.

As our brave Twitter Sleuth noted, it very likely changed the trajectory of New England’s season, too.

FWIW: I thought Mac was trying to throw the ball away that ended up being intercepted on Monday night.



Looks like the ESPN SkyCam changed its trajectory, and could have changed the trajectory of the #Patriots entire season… pic.twitter.com/N5kx2Lerwr — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) October 26, 2022

Did ESPN Camera Screw Patriots, Mac Jones?

Unreal. What are the odds!?

Franky, I’m surprised this doesn’t happen more often, but that’s neither here nor there. Nothing you can do about it!

What terrible luck for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. I mean, can this poor franchise – which has won seven Super Bowls over the past two decades – catch a break?

Think about what could’ve happened had that Mac Jones pass not hit the camera line …

Jones, who was a RED-HOT 3 for 5 for 13 yards at the time of the interception – probably just ends up throwing the ball away.

The Pats instead punt the ball for the billionth time, the Bears most likely score a touchdown because apparently they’re the ’86 Bears now, and instead of Bailey Zappe entering the game down 10-0, Mac Jones stays in the game down 17-0.

Did an ESPN camera alter Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and the New England Patriots? (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Instead of Zappe leading the Pats to two touchdowns before turning it over three times and never scoring again, Jones probably finishes the game with a couple garbage scores at the end and we most likely arrive at the same score …

… because they’re pretty much the same quarterback. After two decades of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick terrorizing the NFL, the Patriots are now in-fighting over whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe should be the starting QB.

What a time to be alive.

But anyway, the ESPN camera changed the course of the game, the season, the franchise, and the careers of two excellent quarterbacks.

Incredibly bad luck for the poor Patriots. Now Bill Belichick has a full blown QB controversy on his hands that is totally NOT by his own doing!

Chin up, New England.