VIDEO: Davante Adams Shoves Cameraman After Chiefs Game

Wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a cameraman after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Adams appeared to have pushed the operator for merely putting the camera near him as he walked to the locker room:

For those curious, professional football players are not allowed to shove cameramen after a tough loss. That push could and should be a suspension.

The Raiders have a bye next week and play the Texans in Week 7.

Kansas City topped Las Vegas 30-29 after the Raiders blew a 17-0 lead. The refs overturned a Davante Adams first down catch in the waning minutes of the game that would have put the team in a game-winning field goal position. Instead, the Raiders failed to convert on the following 4th-and-1 and lost the game.

Adams said in the postgame interview that the man jumped in front of him on his way to the players’ tunnel and that he shoved him out of frustration. Adams followed up with an apology on Twitter.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams tweeted. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That’s not me…MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

